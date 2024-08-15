Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.18% YOY

Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.98% YoY & profit decreased by 9.18% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live
Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live

Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live : Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live: Royal Orchid Hotels declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 5.98%, however, their profit witnessed a decline of 9.18%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decrease of 4.19% and the profit plunged by 47.04%.

The financial statement also highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 3.57% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 18.31% YoY. The increase in these expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income for Royal Orchid Hotels also saw a downward trend. The operating income decreased by 9.74% QoQ and was down by 15.06% YoY, indicating the company is facing challenges in maintaining its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.21, which marks a decrease of 9.07% YoY. The decline in EPS reflects the company's reduced profitability during this quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Royal Orchid Hotels has delivered a return of -3.36% over the last week, -15.53% over the last six months, and a Year-To-Date (YTD) return of 5.37%. These figures indicate a volatile performance in the stock market.

Currently, Royal Orchid Hotels has a market capitalization of 915.04 Crores. The company’s 52-week high and low are 449 and 280.3 respectively. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market performance and its recent valuation trends.

Royal Orchid Hotels Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue73.0176.2-4.19%68.89+5.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.822.98+3.57%20.12+18.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.315.23+1.6%4.76+11.67%
Total Operating Expense61.6863.65-3.1%55.55+11.03%
Operating Income11.3312.55-9.74%13.34-15.06%
Net Income Before Taxes11.714.19-17.55%13.54-13.59%
Net Income8.816.62-47.04%9.69-9.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.216.06-47.03%3.53-9.07%
FAQs
₹8.8Cr
₹73.01Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM IST
