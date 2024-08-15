Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.18% YOY

Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live : Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live: Royal Orchid Hotels declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 5.98%, however, their profit witnessed a decline of 9.18%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decrease of 4.19% and the profit plunged by 47.04%.
The financial statement also highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 3.57% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 18.31% YoY. The increase in these expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.
Operating income for Royal Orchid Hotels also saw a downward trend. The operating income decreased by 9.74% QoQ and was down by 15.06% YoY, indicating the company is facing challenges in maintaining its operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.21, which marks a decrease of 9.07% YoY. The decline in EPS reflects the company's reduced profitability during this quarter.
In terms of stock performance, Royal Orchid Hotels has delivered a return of -3.36% over the last week, -15.53% over the last six months, and a Year-To-Date (YTD) return of 5.37%. These figures indicate a volatile performance in the stock market.
Currently, Royal Orchid Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹915.04 Crores. The company’s 52-week high and low are ₹449 and ₹280.3 respectively. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market performance and its recent valuation trends.
Royal Orchid Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|73.01
|76.2
|-4.19%
|68.89
|+5.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.8
|22.98
|+3.57%
|20.12
|+18.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.31
|5.23
|+1.6%
|4.76
|+11.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|61.68
|63.65
|-3.1%
|55.55
|+11.03%
|Operating Income
|11.33
|12.55
|-9.74%
|13.34
|-15.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.7
|14.19
|-17.55%
|13.54
|-13.59%
|Net Income
|8.8
|16.62
|-47.04%
|9.69
|-9.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.21
|6.06
|-47.03%
|3.53
|-9.07%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess