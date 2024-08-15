Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 9.18% YOY

Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live : Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 Results Live: Royal Orchid Hotels declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 5.98%, however, their profit witnessed a decline of 9.18%. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decrease of 4.19% and the profit plunged by 47.04%.

The financial statement also highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 3.57% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 18.31% YoY. The increase in these expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income for Royal Orchid Hotels also saw a downward trend. The operating income decreased by 9.74% QoQ and was down by 15.06% YoY, indicating the company is facing challenges in maintaining its operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.21, which marks a decrease of 9.07% YoY. The decline in EPS reflects the company's reduced profitability during this quarter.

In terms of stock performance, Royal Orchid Hotels has delivered a return of -3.36% over the last week, -15.53% over the last six months, and a Year-To-Date (YTD) return of 5.37%. These figures indicate a volatile performance in the stock market.

Currently, Royal Orchid Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹915.04 Crores. The company’s 52-week high and low are ₹449 and ₹280.3 respectively. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market performance and its recent valuation trends.

Royal Orchid Hotels Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 73.01 76.2 -4.19% 68.89 +5.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.8 22.98 +3.57% 20.12 +18.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.31 5.23 +1.6% 4.76 +11.67% Total Operating Expense 61.68 63.65 -3.1% 55.55 +11.03% Operating Income 11.33 12.55 -9.74% 13.34 -15.06% Net Income Before Taxes 11.7 14.19 -17.55% 13.54 -13.59% Net Income 8.8 16.62 -47.04% 9.69 -9.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.21 6.06 -47.03% 3.53 -9.07%