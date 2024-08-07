Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : Royale Manor Hotels & Indust announced its Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with a topline growth of 5.07% and a profit increase of 25.46% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 33.79% in revenue and a significant decrease of 85.05% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.36% sequentially and 5.11% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, dropping by 85.12% quarter-on-quarter, but managed to increase by 6.94% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.12, showing a 20% increase year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Royale Manor Hotels & Indust reported a -6.44% return in the last week, -1.93% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 48.59%.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹87.52 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹65 & ₹28 respectively.
Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.62
|6.98
|-33.79%
|4.4
|+5.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.4
|1.45
|-3.36%
|1.48
|-5.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.27
|-2.72%
|0.24
|+10.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.4
|5.45
|-19.37%
|4.19
|+4.98%
|Operating Income
|0.23
|1.53
|-85.12%
|0.21
|+6.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.34
|2.01
|-82.95%
|0.26
|+29.53%
|Net Income
|0.23
|1.54
|-85.05%
|0.18
|+25.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.8
|-85%
|0.1
|+20%
