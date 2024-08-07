Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.07% YoY & profit increased by 25.46% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live
Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : Royale Manor Hotels & Indust announced its Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with a topline growth of 5.07% and a profit increase of 25.46% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 33.79% in revenue and a significant decrease of 85.05% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.36% sequentially and 5.11% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 85.12% quarter-on-quarter, but managed to increase by 6.94% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.12, showing a 20% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Royale Manor Hotels & Indust reported a -6.44% return in the last week, -1.93% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 48.59%.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 87.52 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 65 & 28 respectively.

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.626.98-33.79%4.4+5.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.41.45-3.36%1.48-5.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.27-2.72%0.24+10.5%
Total Operating Expense4.45.45-19.37%4.19+4.98%
Operating Income0.231.53-85.12%0.21+6.94%
Net Income Before Taxes0.342.01-82.95%0.26+29.53%
Net Income0.231.54-85.05%0.18+25.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.8-85%0.1+20%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.23Cr
₹4.62Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsRoyale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.40
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.2 (6.6%)

    Tata Power

    428.05
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.75 (-2%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.20
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    6.9 (2.4%)

    Tata Steel

    152.55
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.3 (1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    614.80
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.61%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    390.40
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    25.75 (7.06%)

    Safari Industries India

    2,282.20
    11:21 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    142.95 (6.68%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.50
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.3 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue