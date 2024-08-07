Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Livemint

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.07% YoY & profit increased by 25.46% YoY

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : Royale Manor Hotels & Indust announced its Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with a topline growth of 5.07% and a profit increase of 25.46% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 33.79% in revenue and a significant decrease of 85.05% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.36% sequentially and 5.11% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 85.12% quarter-on-quarter, but managed to increase by 6.94% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.12, showing a 20% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Royale Manor Hotels & Indust reported a -6.44% return in the last week, -1.93% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 48.59%.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 87.52 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 65 & 28 respectively.

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.626.98-33.79%4.4+5.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.41.45-3.36%1.48-5.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.27-2.72%0.24+10.5%
Total Operating Expense4.45.45-19.37%4.19+4.98%
Operating Income0.231.53-85.12%0.21+6.94%
Net Income Before Taxes0.342.01-82.95%0.26+29.53%
Net Income0.231.54-85.05%0.18+25.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.8-85%0.1+20%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.23Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.62Cr

