Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 25.46% YOY

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.07% YoY & profit increased by 25.46% YoY

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Q1 Results Live : Royale Manor Hotels & Indust announced its Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, with a topline growth of 5.07% and a profit increase of 25.46% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 33.79% in revenue and a significant decrease of 85.05% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.36% sequentially and 5.11% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 85.12% quarter-on-quarter, but managed to increase by 6.94% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.12, showing a 20% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Royale Manor Hotels & Indust reported a -6.44% return in the last week, -1.93% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 48.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹87.52 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹65 & ₹28 respectively.

Royale Manor Hotels & Indust Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.62 6.98 -33.79% 4.4 +5.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.4 1.45 -3.36% 1.48 -5.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.27 0.27 -2.72% 0.24 +10.5% Total Operating Expense 4.4 5.45 -19.37% 4.19 +4.98% Operating Income 0.23 1.53 -85.12% 0.21 +6.94% Net Income Before Taxes 0.34 2.01 -82.95% 0.26 +29.53% Net Income 0.23 1.54 -85.05% 0.18 +25.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.8 -85% 0.1 +20%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.23Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4.62Cr

