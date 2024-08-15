RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.78% YoY

RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live : RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live: RRIL Limited declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 18.28% and the profit decreased by 41.78% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.08% and the profit decreased by 50.92%.

The company experienced a mixed performance in terms of expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 15.36% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 10.85% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), indicating a tighter control on costs in the short term but higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 55.2% q-o-q and 45.91% Y-o-Y. This significant drop in operating income reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its profitability in the current market environment.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.07, marking a 41.67% decrease Y-o-Y. This reduction in EPS highlights the overall decline in profitability for shareholders.

The company's stock performance has been under pressure as well. RRIL Limited has delivered a -8.54% return in the last 1 week, -28.56% return in the last 6 months, and a -37.38% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's reaction to the company's declining financial health.

As of now, RRIL Limited has a market cap of ₹244.13 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹36.8, while its 52-week low is ₹17.75, indicating significant volatility in the stock price over the past year.

RRIL Limited Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.98 26.24 -39.08% 19.56 -18.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.68 1.98 -15.36% 1.51 +10.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.22 0.16 +36.01% 0.34 -35.3% Total Operating Expense 15.38 24.89 -38.21% 18.45 -16.61% Operating Income 0.6 1.34 -55.2% 1.11 -45.91% Net Income Before Taxes 1.42 2.56 -44.54% 1.75 -18.84% Net Income 0.85 1.73 -50.92% 1.46 -41.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.07 0.15 -53.33% 0.12 -41.67%