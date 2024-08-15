RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.78% YoY

RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live : RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live: RRIL Limited declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 18.28% and the profit decreased by 41.78% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.08% and the profit decreased by 50.92%.
The company experienced a mixed performance in terms of expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 15.36% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 10.85% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), indicating a tighter control on costs in the short term but higher expenses compared to the same period last year.
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 55.2% q-o-q and 45.91% Y-o-Y. This significant drop in operating income reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its profitability in the current market environment.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.07, marking a 41.67% decrease Y-o-Y. This reduction in EPS highlights the overall decline in profitability for shareholders.
The company's stock performance has been under pressure as well. RRIL Limited has delivered a -8.54% return in the last 1 week, -28.56% return in the last 6 months, and a -37.38% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's reaction to the company's declining financial health.
As of now, RRIL Limited has a market cap of ₹244.13 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹36.8, while its 52-week low is ₹17.75, indicating significant volatility in the stock price over the past year.
RRIL Limited Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.98
|26.24
|-39.08%
|19.56
|-18.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.68
|1.98
|-15.36%
|1.51
|+10.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.22
|0.16
|+36.01%
|0.34
|-35.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.38
|24.89
|-38.21%
|18.45
|-16.61%
|Operating Income
|0.6
|1.34
|-55.2%
|1.11
|-45.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.42
|2.56
|-44.54%
|1.75
|-18.84%
|Net Income
|0.85
|1.73
|-50.92%
|1.46
|-41.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.07
|0.15
|-53.33%
|0.12
|-41.67%
