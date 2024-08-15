Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.78% YoY

RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.78% YoY

RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 18.28% YoY & profit decreased by 41.78% YoY

RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live

RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live : RRIL Limited Q1 Results Live: RRIL Limited declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 18.28% and the profit decreased by 41.78% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 39.08% and the profit decreased by 50.92%.

The company experienced a mixed performance in terms of expenses. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 15.36% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), but increased by 10.85% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), indicating a tighter control on costs in the short term but higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 55.2% q-o-q and 45.91% Y-o-Y. This significant drop in operating income reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its profitability in the current market environment.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.07, marking a 41.67% decrease Y-o-Y. This reduction in EPS highlights the overall decline in profitability for shareholders.

The company's stock performance has been under pressure as well. RRIL Limited has delivered a -8.54% return in the last 1 week, -28.56% return in the last 6 months, and a -37.38% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures reflect the market's reaction to the company's declining financial health.

As of now, RRIL Limited has a market cap of 244.13 Crores. The stock's 52-week high is 36.8, while its 52-week low is 17.75, indicating significant volatility in the stock price over the past year.

RRIL Limited Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.9826.24-39.08%19.56-18.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.681.98-15.36%1.51+10.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.220.16+36.01%0.34-35.3%
Total Operating Expense15.3824.89-38.21%18.45-16.61%
Operating Income0.61.34-55.2%1.11-45.91%
Net Income Before Taxes1.422.56-44.54%1.75-18.84%
Net Income0.851.73-50.92%1.46-41.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.070.15-53.33%0.12-41.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.85Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

