RS Software India Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.87Cr, Revenue increased by 130.66% YoY

RS Software India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 130.66% & the profit came at ₹7.87cr. It is noteworthy that RS Software India had declared a loss of ₹0.55cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5536.81% q-o-q & increased by 1169.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1557.14% Y-o-Y.
RS Software India has delivered a 3.16% return in the last 1 week, 68.95% return in the last 6 months, and 11.53% YTD return.
Currently, RS Software India has a market cap of ₹167.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹69.75 & ₹21.1 respectively.
RS Software India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.3
|10.94
|+76.45%
|8.37
|+130.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.2
|6.61
|-21.33%
|5.23
|-0.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.19
|1.15
|+3.22%
|0.92
|+29.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.07
|11.09
|-0.15%
|9.13
|+21.2%
|Operating Income
|8.23
|-0.15
|+5536.81%
|-0.77
|+1169.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.36
|1.88
|+345.61%
|-0.68
|+1334.78%
|Net Income
|7.87
|1.96
|+301.17%
|-0.55
|+1533.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.06
|0.76
|+302.63%
|-0.21
|+1557.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.87Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19.3Cr
