RS Software India Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.87Cr, Revenue increased by 130.66% YoY

RS Software India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 130.66% & the profit came at ₹7.87cr. It is noteworthy that RS Software India had declared a loss of ₹0.55cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5536.81% q-o-q & increased by 1169.97% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1557.14% Y-o-Y.

RS Software India has delivered a 3.16% return in the last 1 week, 68.95% return in the last 6 months, and 11.53% YTD return.

Currently, RS Software India has a market cap of ₹167.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹69.75 & ₹21.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RS Software India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.3 10.94 +76.45% 8.37 +130.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.2 6.61 -21.33% 5.23 -0.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.19 1.15 +3.22% 0.92 +29.7% Total Operating Expense 11.07 11.09 -0.15% 9.13 +21.2% Operating Income 8.23 -0.15 +5536.81% -0.77 +1169.97% Net Income Before Taxes 8.36 1.88 +345.61% -0.68 +1334.78% Net Income 7.87 1.96 +301.17% -0.55 +1533.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.06 0.76 +302.63% -0.21 +1557.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.87Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19.3Cr

