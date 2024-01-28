Hello User
RS Software India Q3 FY24 results: profit at 7.87Cr, Revenue increased by 130.66% YoY

RS Software India Q3 FY24 Results Live

RS Software India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 130.66% & the profit came at 7.87cr. It is noteworthy that RS Software India had declared a loss of 0.55cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 21.33% q-o-q & decreased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5536.81% q-o-q & increased by 1169.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.06 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1557.14% Y-o-Y.

RS Software India has delivered a 3.16% return in the last 1 week, 68.95% return in the last 6 months, and 11.53% YTD return.

Currently, RS Software India has a market cap of 167.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 69.75 & 21.1 respectively.

RS Software India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.310.94+76.45%8.37+130.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.26.61-21.33%5.23-0.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.191.15+3.22%0.92+29.7%
Total Operating Expense11.0711.09-0.15%9.13+21.2%
Operating Income8.23-0.15+5536.81%-0.77+1169.97%
Net Income Before Taxes8.361.88+345.61%-0.68+1334.78%
Net Income7.871.96+301.17%-0.55+1533.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.060.76+302.63%-0.21+1557.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.87Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

