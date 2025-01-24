RS Software India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.67% YOY, profit at ₹1.6 crore and revenue at ₹12.68 crore

RS Software India Q3 Results 2025:RS Software India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 34.3% year-over-year, with profits plummeting by 79.67%. Specifically, the profit stood at ₹1.6 crore while the revenue reached ₹12.68 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, RS Software India experienced a decline of 26.28% in revenue and a staggering 68% drop in profit. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.67% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 29.04% year-over-year.
The operating income also faced a significant decline, down by 53.95% quarter-over-quarter and 75.21% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹0.81, marking a decrease of 73.53% compared to the same period last year.
RS Software India has seen a -5.94% return in the last week and a -36.66% return over the past six months, along with a -15.6% year-to-date return.
Currently, RS Software India boasts a market capitalization of ₹438.02 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of ₹367.15 and a low of ₹61.55.
RS Software India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.68
|17.2
|-26.28%
|19.3
|-34.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.71
|8.25
|-18.67%
|5.2
|+29.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.74
|1.3
|-43.08%
|1.19
|-37.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.64
|12.77
|-16.68%
|11.07
|-3.88%
|Operating Income
|2.04
|4.43
|-53.95%
|8.23
|-75.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.1
|4.52
|-53.54%
|8.36
|-74.88%
|Net Income
|1.6
|5
|-68%
|7.87
|-79.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|1.92
|-57.81%
|3.06
|-73.53%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.6Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹12.68Cr