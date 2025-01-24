RS Software India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.67% YOY, profit at ₹1.6 crore and revenue at ₹12.68 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
RS Software India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

RS Software India Q3 Results 2025:RS Software India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 34.3% year-over-year, with profits plummeting by 79.67%. Specifically, the profit stood at 1.6 crore while the revenue reached 12.68 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, RS Software India experienced a decline of 26.28% in revenue and a staggering 68% drop in profit. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.67% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 29.04% year-over-year.

RS Software India Q3 Results

The operating income also faced a significant decline, down by 53.95% quarter-over-quarter and 75.21% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 0.81, marking a decrease of 73.53% compared to the same period last year.

RS Software India has seen a -5.94% return in the last week and a -36.66% return over the past six months, along with a -15.6% year-to-date return.

Currently, RS Software India boasts a market capitalization of 438.02 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of 367.15 and a low of 61.55.

RS Software India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.6817.2-26.28%19.3-34.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.718.25-18.67%5.2+29.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.741.3-43.08%1.19-37.82%
Total Operating Expense10.6412.77-16.68%11.07-3.88%
Operating Income2.044.43-53.95%8.23-75.21%
Net Income Before Taxes2.14.52-53.54%8.36-74.88%
Net Income1.65-68%7.87-79.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.811.92-57.81%3.06-73.53%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.6Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹12.68Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
