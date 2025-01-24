RS Software India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.67% YOY, profit at ₹1.6 crore and revenue at ₹12.68 crore

RS Software India Q3 Results 2025:RS Software India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 34.3% year-over-year, with profits plummeting by 79.67%. Specifically, the profit stood at ₹1.6 crore while the revenue reached ₹12.68 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, RS Software India experienced a decline of 26.28% in revenue and a staggering 68% drop in profit. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 18.67% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 29.04% year-over-year.

The operating income also faced a significant decline, down by 53.95% quarter-over-quarter and 75.21% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹0.81, marking a decrease of 73.53% compared to the same period last year.

RS Software India has seen a -5.94% return in the last week and a -36.66% return over the past six months, along with a -15.6% year-to-date return.

Currently, RS Software India boasts a market capitalization of ₹438.02 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of ₹367.15 and a low of ₹61.55.

RS Software India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.68 17.2 -26.28% 19.3 -34.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.71 8.25 -18.67% 5.2 +29.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.74 1.3 -43.08% 1.19 -37.82% Total Operating Expense 10.64 12.77 -16.68% 11.07 -3.88% Operating Income 2.04 4.43 -53.95% 8.23 -75.21% Net Income Before Taxes 2.1 4.52 -53.54% 8.36 -74.88% Net Income 1.6 5 -68% 7.87 -79.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 1.92 -57.81% 3.06 -73.53%

