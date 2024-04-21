RS Software India Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 553.95% YOY

RS Software India announced their Q4 FY24 results on 19th April 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 48.9% increase in revenue and a staggering 553.95% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 5.51% and profit decreased by 13.73%.

The company witnessed a significant increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 60.71% quarter-over-quarter and 27.24% year-over-year.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a decline of 44% quarter-over-quarter but surged by 407% year-over-year, indicating strong growth over the period.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), RS Software India reported ₹0.65 for Q4 FY24, marking a 60.73% increase year-over-year.

RS Software India's stock performance has been impressive, delivering returns of 8.21% in the last week, 385.68% in the last 6 months, and 389.41% year-to-date.

Currently, the company commands a market capitalization of ₹736.67 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹292.25 and ₹25.35 respectively, reflecting a strong market position.

RS Software India Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.23 19.3 -5.51% 12.25 +48.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.36 5.2 +60.71% 6.57 +27.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.2 1.19 +0.69% 1.36 -12.16% Total Operating Expense 13.63 11.07 +23.08% 11.34 +20.2% Operating Income 4.61 8.23 -44% 0.91 +407% Net Income Before Taxes 6.71 8.36 -19.76% 0.94 +617.34% Net Income 6.79 7.87 -13.73% 1.04 +553.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.65 3.06 -78.76% 0.4 +60.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.79Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹18.23Cr

