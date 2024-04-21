RS Software India Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 553.95% YOY

RS Software India announced their Q4 FY24 results on 19th April 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 48.9% increase in revenue and a staggering 553.95% rise in profit year-over-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 5.51% and profit decreased by 13.73%.
The company witnessed a significant increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 60.71% quarter-over-quarter and 27.24% year-over-year.
On the operational front, the operating income saw a decline of 44% quarter-over-quarter but surged by 407% year-over-year, indicating strong growth over the period.
In terms of earnings per share (EPS), RS Software India reported ₹0.65 for Q4 FY24, marking a 60.73% increase year-over-year.
RS Software India's stock performance has been impressive, delivering returns of 8.21% in the last week, 385.68% in the last 6 months, and 389.41% year-to-date.
Currently, the company commands a market capitalization of ₹736.67 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹292.25 and ₹25.35 respectively, reflecting a strong market position.
RS Software India Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.23
|19.3
|-5.51%
|12.25
|+48.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.36
|5.2
|+60.71%
|6.57
|+27.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.2
|1.19
|+0.69%
|1.36
|-12.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.63
|11.07
|+23.08%
|11.34
|+20.2%
|Operating Income
|4.61
|8.23
|-44%
|0.91
|+407%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.71
|8.36
|-19.76%
|0.94
|+617.34%
|Net Income
|6.79
|7.87
|-13.73%
|1.04
|+553.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.65
|3.06
|-78.76%
|0.4
|+60.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.79Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹18.23Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!