RS Software India Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 553.95% YOY

RS Software India Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 553.95% YOY

Livemint

RS Software India Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 48.9% YoY & profit increased by 553.95% YoY

RS Software India Q4 FY24 Results Live

RS Software India announced their Q4 FY24 results on 19th April 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 48.9% increase in revenue and a staggering 553.95% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 5.51% and profit decreased by 13.73%.

The company witnessed a significant increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 60.71% quarter-over-quarter and 27.24% year-over-year.

On the operational front, the operating income saw a decline of 44% quarter-over-quarter but surged by 407% year-over-year, indicating strong growth over the period.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), RS Software India reported 0.65 for Q4 FY24, marking a 60.73% increase year-over-year.

RS Software India's stock performance has been impressive, delivering returns of 8.21% in the last week, 385.68% in the last 6 months, and 389.41% year-to-date.

Currently, the company commands a market capitalization of 736.67 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 292.25 and 25.35 respectively, reflecting a strong market position.

RS Software India Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.2319.3-5.51%12.25+48.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.365.2+60.71%6.57+27.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.21.19+0.69%1.36-12.16%
Total Operating Expense13.6311.07+23.08%11.34+20.2%
Operating Income4.618.23-44%0.91+407%
Net Income Before Taxes6.718.36-19.76%0.94+617.34%
Net Income6.797.87-13.73%1.04+553.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.653.06-78.76%0.4+60.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.79Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.23Cr

