RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 359.6% YoY

RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 64.22% YoY & profit increased by 359.6% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live
RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live

RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live : RTS Power Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant year-over-year (YoY) increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 64.22%, while the profit soared by an impressive 359.6% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 8.74%, though the profit skyrocketed by 4471.3%. This indicates a strong improvement in profitability, despite a slight dip in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the company rose by 91.98% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 8.11% YoY. This rise in expenses was offset by a substantial increase in operating income.

The operating income was particularly noteworthy, rising by 94.32% QoQ and an astounding 4584.54% YoY. This dramatic increase in operating income underscores the company's enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.45, which reflects a 358.76% YoY increase. This significant rise in EPS is a testament to the company's robust financial health and effective management strategies.

In terms of stock performance, RTS Power Corporation has delivered a 0.32% return in the last week, a 17.78% return over the last 6 months, and a 36.73% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, RTS Power Corporation has a market capitalization of 186.17 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 294 and a 52-week low of 123.2, indicating a wide range of trading activity over the past year.

RTS Power Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue43.9548.15-8.74%26.76+64.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.170.61+91.98%1.08+8.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.790.74+6.73%0.85-7.98%
Total Operating Expense41.6746.99-11.3%26.71+56.01%
Operating Income2.271.17+94.32%0.05+4584.54%
Net Income Before Taxes3.470.81+331.43%1.2+189.95%
Net Income4.080.09+4471.3%0.89+359.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.450.1+4350%0.97+358.76%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹4.08Cr
₹43.95Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsRTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 359.6% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.85
    11:21 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.65 (0.44%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,934.25
    11:17 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    39.1 (1.35%)

    Dabur India

    611.05
    11:20 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    6.8 (1.13%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.40
    11:20 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.65 (1.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue