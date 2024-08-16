RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 359.6% YoY

RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live : RTS Power Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant year-over-year (YoY) increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 64.22%, while the profit soared by an impressive 359.6% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 8.74%, though the profit skyrocketed by 4471.3%. This indicates a strong improvement in profitability, despite a slight dip in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the company rose by 91.98% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 8.11% YoY. This rise in expenses was offset by a substantial increase in operating income.

The operating income was particularly noteworthy, rising by 94.32% QoQ and an astounding 4584.54% YoY. This dramatic increase in operating income underscores the company's enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.45, which reflects a 358.76% YoY increase. This significant rise in EPS is a testament to the company's robust financial health and effective management strategies.

In terms of stock performance, RTS Power Corporation has delivered a 0.32% return in the last week, a 17.78% return over the last 6 months, and a 36.73% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, RTS Power Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹186.17 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹294 and a 52-week low of ₹123.2, indicating a wide range of trading activity over the past year.

RTS Power Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 43.95 48.15 -8.74% 26.76 +64.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.17 0.61 +91.98% 1.08 +8.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.79 0.74 +6.73% 0.85 -7.98% Total Operating Expense 41.67 46.99 -11.3% 26.71 +56.01% Operating Income 2.27 1.17 +94.32% 0.05 +4584.54% Net Income Before Taxes 3.47 0.81 +331.43% 1.2 +189.95% Net Income 4.08 0.09 +4471.3% 0.89 +359.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.45 0.1 +4350% 0.97 +358.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.08Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹43.95Cr

