RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 359.6% YoY

RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live : RTS Power Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant year-over-year (YoY) increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 64.22%, while the profit soared by an impressive 359.6% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 8.74%, though the profit skyrocketed by 4471.3%. This indicates a strong improvement in profitability, despite a slight dip in revenue.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the company rose by 91.98% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 8.11% YoY. This rise in expenses was offset by a substantial increase in operating income.
The operating income was particularly noteworthy, rising by 94.32% QoQ and an astounding 4584.54% YoY. This dramatic increase in operating income underscores the company's enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.45, which reflects a 358.76% YoY increase. This significant rise in EPS is a testament to the company's robust financial health and effective management strategies.
In terms of stock performance, RTS Power Corporation has delivered a 0.32% return in the last week, a 17.78% return over the last 6 months, and a 36.73% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.
Currently, RTS Power Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹186.17 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹294 and a 52-week low of ₹123.2, indicating a wide range of trading activity over the past year.
RTS Power Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|43.95
|48.15
|-8.74%
|26.76
|+64.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.17
|0.61
|+91.98%
|1.08
|+8.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.79
|0.74
|+6.73%
|0.85
|-7.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|41.67
|46.99
|-11.3%
|26.71
|+56.01%
|Operating Income
|2.27
|1.17
|+94.32%
|0.05
|+4584.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.47
|0.81
|+331.43%
|1.2
|+189.95%
|Net Income
|4.08
|0.09
|+4471.3%
|0.89
|+359.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.45
|0.1
|+4350%
|0.97
|+358.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.08Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹43.95Cr
