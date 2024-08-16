Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 359.6% YoY

RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 359.6% YoY

Livemint

RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 64.22% YoY & profit increased by 359.6% YoY

RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live

RTS Power Corporation Q1 Results Live : RTS Power Corporation declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant year-over-year (YoY) increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 64.22%, while the profit soared by an impressive 359.6% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 8.74%, though the profit skyrocketed by 4471.3%. This indicates a strong improvement in profitability, despite a slight dip in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the company rose by 91.98% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 8.11% YoY. This rise in expenses was offset by a substantial increase in operating income.

The operating income was particularly noteworthy, rising by 94.32% QoQ and an astounding 4584.54% YoY. This dramatic increase in operating income underscores the company's enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.45, which reflects a 358.76% YoY increase. This significant rise in EPS is a testament to the company's robust financial health and effective management strategies.

In terms of stock performance, RTS Power Corporation has delivered a 0.32% return in the last week, a 17.78% return over the last 6 months, and a 36.73% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market performance and investor confidence.

Currently, RTS Power Corporation has a market capitalization of 186.17 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 294 and a 52-week low of 123.2, indicating a wide range of trading activity over the past year.

RTS Power Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue43.9548.15-8.74%26.76+64.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.170.61+91.98%1.08+8.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.790.74+6.73%0.85-7.98%
Total Operating Expense41.6746.99-11.3%26.71+56.01%
Operating Income2.271.17+94.32%0.05+4584.54%
Net Income Before Taxes3.470.81+331.43%1.2+189.95%
Net Income4.080.09+4471.3%0.89+359.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.450.1+4350%0.97+358.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.08Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹43.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

