Ruchi Soya Q1 net profit falls 13% to 12 cr; Balkrishna resigns as MD

Ruchi Soya Q1 net profit falls 13% to ₹12 cr; Balkrishna resigns as MD1 min read . 09:40 PM IST
The total income fell to ₹3,057 cr from ₹3,126 crore in the corresponding period previous year
New Delhi: Patanjali Group firm Ruchi Soya on Wednesday reported 13 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹12.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, and announced the resignation of Acharya Balkrishna as managing director of the company.
Its net profit stood at ₹14.01 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income fell to ₹3,057.15 crore during the first quarter this fiscal, from ₹3,125.65 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
"Acharya Balkrishna has resigned from the office of Managing Director of the company with effect from August 18, 2020, due to his pre-occupation. The Board of Directors has accepted his resignation," the filing said.
Balkrishna has been designated as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, liable to retire by rotation with effect from August 19, 2020, subject to approval of members of the company. He will continue to be the Chairman of the Board.
Ram Bharat, whole-time director of the company, has been designated as Managing Director of the company with effect from August 19, 2020, till December.
Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group had acquired edible oil firm Ruchi Soya through an insolvency process.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
