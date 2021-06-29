Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Ruchi Soya Q4 results: Net profit rises to 314 cr, revenue up 51%

Ruchi Soya Q4 results: Net profit rises to 314 cr, revenue up 51%

A file photo of Baba Ramdev
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST PTI

Total income rose to 4,859.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from 3,209.02 crore earlier

NEW DELHI : Baba Ramdev-led Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of 314.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of 41.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to 4,859.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from 3,209.02 crore earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, Ruchi Soya's net profit declined to 680.77 crore from 7,672 crore in 2019-20.

However, its net profit rose three times after excluding exceptional items.

Total income increased to 16,382.97 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal from 13,175.36 crore in the previous year.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali group acquired Ruchi Soya through insolvency process in 2019.

Ruchi Soya said its branded business vertical, including brands sold under royalty arrangements, achieved sales of 3,455.96 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, contributing to 71.12% of the total sales.

The branded business vertical registered a growth of 14.53% on q-o-q and 49.47% on y-o-y basis.

To further strengthen its existing array of products and portfolio of brands (like Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela and Ruchi Star), Ruchi Soya has started marketing biscuits, cookies, rusk and other associated bakery products under the Patanjali brand in India.

in June 2021, the company also started to market breakfast cereals and atta (wheat) noodles under the Patanjali brand.

Ruchi Soya has forayed into 100% vegetarian nutraceutical and wellness products by initially introducing 10 FMHG products under the joint branding of Nutrela and Patanjali.

Recently, Ruchi Soya filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi to launch a follow on public offer (FPO) to raise 4300 crore.

