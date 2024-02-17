Rudra Global Infra Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.27% YoY

Rudra Global Infra Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.29% & the profit increased by 26.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 76.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.64% q-o-q & increased by 31.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 56.48% q-o-q & increased by 13.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.

Rudra Global Infra Products has delivered -4.48% return in the last 1 week, 36.1% return in the last 6 months, and 13.03% YTD return.

Currently, Rudra Global Infra Products has a market cap of ₹381.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹43 & ₹13.56 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rudra Global Infra Products Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 144.31 135.11 +6.81% 114.27 +26.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.98 0.89 +9.64% 0.75 +31.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.41 +6.12% 1.4 +7.3% Total Operating Expense 139.13 123.22 +12.91% 109.71 +26.82% Operating Income 5.17 11.89 -56.48% 4.56 +13.52% Net Income Before Taxes 1.98 7.91 -74.93% 1.44 +38.12% Net Income 1.81 7.73 -76.61% 1.43 +26.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 0.77 -76.62% 0.14 +30.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.81Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹144.31Cr

