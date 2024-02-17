Rudra Global Infra Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.27% YoY

Rudra Global Infra Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.29% & the profit increased by 26.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 76.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.64% q-o-q & increased by 31.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 56.48% q-o-q & increased by 13.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.
Rudra Global Infra Products has delivered -4.48% return in the last 1 week, 36.1% return in the last 6 months, and 13.03% YTD return.
Currently, Rudra Global Infra Products has a market cap of ₹381.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹43 & ₹13.56 respectively.
Rudra Global Infra Products Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|144.31
|135.11
|+6.81%
|114.27
|+26.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.98
|0.89
|+9.64%
|0.75
|+31.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.41
|+6.12%
|1.4
|+7.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|139.13
|123.22
|+12.91%
|109.71
|+26.82%
|Operating Income
|5.17
|11.89
|-56.48%
|4.56
|+13.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.98
|7.91
|-74.93%
|1.44
|+38.12%
|Net Income
|1.81
|7.73
|-76.61%
|1.43
|+26.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.77
|-76.62%
|0.14
|+30.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.81Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹144.31Cr
