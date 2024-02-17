Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rudra Global Infra Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.27% YoY

Rudra Global Infra Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.27% YoY

Livemint

Rudra Global Infra Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 26.29% YoY & profit increased by 26.27% YoY

Rudra Global Infra Products Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rudra Global Infra Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 26.29% & the profit increased by 26.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.81% and the profit decreased by 76.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.64% q-o-q & increased by 31.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 56.48% q-o-q & increased by 13.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 30.11% Y-o-Y.

Rudra Global Infra Products has delivered -4.48% return in the last 1 week, 36.1% return in the last 6 months, and 13.03% YTD return.

Currently, Rudra Global Infra Products has a market cap of 381.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 43 & 13.56 respectively.

Rudra Global Infra Products Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue144.31135.11+6.81%114.27+26.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.980.89+9.64%0.75+31.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.41+6.12%1.4+7.3%
Total Operating Expense139.13123.22+12.91%109.71+26.82%
Operating Income5.1711.89-56.48%4.56+13.52%
Net Income Before Taxes1.987.91-74.93%1.44+38.12%
Net Income1.817.73-76.61%1.43+26.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.77-76.62%0.14+30.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.81Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹144.31Cr

