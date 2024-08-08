Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 08 2024 12:10:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.40 -1.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.50 2.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 814.45 0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 411.20 -1.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,648.00 1.42%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RVNL Q1 results LIVE updates: Public sector company to announce earnings today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

RVNL Q1 results LIVE updates: Public sector company to announce earnings today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Livemint

RVNL Q1 results LIVE updates: The company under the Ministry of Railways will announce quarterly earnings for Q1 FY25 on August 8.

RVNL Q1 result will be announced today. (Pixabay)Premium
RVNL Q1 result will be announced today. (Pixabay)

RVNL Q1 results LIVE updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) will announce the quarterly results for Q1 FY 25 today, August 8. RVNL is a public sector unit and is the construction vertical of the Ministry of Railways for project implementation and transportation infrastructure development. It was established in 2003.

The company offered initial public offering on March 29, 2019. The share price fell marginally before the announcement of quarterly results. The company's share price dipped marginally before announcement of Q1 results.

Stay tuned for RVNL Q1 results LIVE updates only at LiveMint.

08 Aug 2024, 12:11:19 PM IST

RVNL Q1 results LIVE updates: RVNL shares drop due to global downtrend on August 5

On August 5, the Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50, tumbled in early trading due to global market trends. Indian Railway stocks, including RVNL, IRFC, Ircon International,  IRCTC , and Jupiter Wagons, opened significantly lower. Rail Vikas Nigam declined by 4.68 per cent at 562.40.

The BSE Sensex fell below the 80,000 mark, while Nifty50 was near 24,300. By 9:45 AM, the BSE Sensex had dropped to 79,524.75, down 1,457 points or 1.80 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty50 stood at 24,272.10, a decrease of 446 points or 1.80 per cent.

08 Aug 2024, 11:43:35 AM IST

RVNL Q1 results LIVE updates: RVNL share price dips before announcement of Q1 results

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) saw some selling pressure in early morning deals on Thursday as shares traded at 560 at 11:15 IST, a dip of 1.03% from the market opening price, ahead of the unaudited financial Q1 results today for 2024-25. According to stock market experts, the railway sector company is expected to declare strong Q1 results in 2024 on Thursday, as infrastructure sector companies are expected to deliver solid quarterly numbers. They also said there is enough liquidity in the market to meet the rising business volume.

Seema Srivastava, Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “I am expecting positive quarterly results from the RVNL as railway and infrastructure companies are expected to deliver strong quarterly numbers due to strong order book. They are expected to register sustained growth in their business as there is enough liquidity in the market to meet the rising order book of these companies. So, RVNL, being a flagship railway sector company, is expected to benefit from the GoI's focus on the infrastructure sector."

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue