RVNL Q1 results LIVE updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) will announce the quarterly results for Q1 FY 25 today, August 8. RVNL is a public sector unit and is the construction vertical of the Ministry of Railways for project implementation and transportation infrastructure development. It was established in 2003.
The company offered initial public offering on March 29, 2019. The share price fell marginally before the announcement of quarterly results. The company's share price dipped marginally before announcement of Q1 results.
On August 5, the Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50, tumbled in early trading due to global market trends. Indian Railway stocks, including RVNL, IRFC, Ircon International, IRCTC , and Jupiter Wagons, opened significantly lower. Rail Vikas Nigam declined by 4.68 per cent at ₹562.40.
The BSE Sensex fell below the 80,000 mark, while Nifty50 was near 24,300. By 9:45 AM, the BSE Sensex had dropped to 79,524.75, down 1,457 points or 1.80 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty50 stood at 24,272.10, a decrease of 446 points or 1.80 per cent.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) saw some selling pressure in early morning deals on Thursday as shares traded at ₹560 at 11:15 IST, a dip of 1.03% from the market opening price, ahead of the unaudited financial Q1 results today for 2024-25. According to stock market experts, the railway sector company is expected to declare strong Q1 results in 2024 on Thursday, as infrastructure sector companies are expected to deliver solid quarterly numbers. They also said there is enough liquidity in the market to meet the rising business volume.
Seema Srivastava, Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “I am expecting positive quarterly results from the RVNL as railway and infrastructure companies are expected to deliver strong quarterly numbers due to strong order book. They are expected to register sustained growth in their business as there is enough liquidity in the market to meet the rising order book of these companies. So, RVNL, being a flagship railway sector company, is expected to benefit from the GoI's focus on the infrastructure sector."