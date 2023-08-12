Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) released its Q1FY24 results on Saturday and posted a 15% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profits which reached ₹343 crore during Q1 from ₹297.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from operations of the RVNL jumped 20% year-on-year to ₹4,640.7 crore from ₹5,571.5 crore during Q1FY23.

Sequentially, the net profit of the company plunged 4% at it stood ₹359.3 crore during the quarter ending March 2023. The revenue from operations of the RVNL declined 2% quarter-on-quarter as it stood at ₹5719.9 crore during Q4FY23.

In Standalone terms, the net profit of RVNL jumped 17% from ₹283 crore during Q1FY23 to ₹333.5 crore during the period under review. The revenue from operations in the standalone terms rose 17% to ₹5,446.2 crore during the period under review.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company jumped from ₹1.43 during the same quarter last year to ₹1.65 during the period under review. In standalone terms, the EPS grew from ₹1.36 during Q1FY23 to ₹1.60 during the quarter ending June 2023.

Navratna status for RVNL

RVNL primarily focuses on the development and implementation of railway infrastructure projects. It was established in 2003 as a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. RVNL plays a crucial role in modernizing and expanding the railway network in India to enhance connectivity, efficiency, and safety.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways unveiled the conferment of Navratna status upon RVNL. This elevation in status will result in a heightened transfer of authority, increased operational latitude, and greater fiscal independence for RVNL. These transformative changes are poised to significantly catalyze the advancement of the company, especially as it endeavors to extend its influence beyond the domestic railway domain, venturing into international ventures.