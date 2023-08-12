comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RVNL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 15% to 343 crore, revenue up 20%
Back

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) released its Q1FY24 results on Saturday and posted a 15% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profits which reached 343 crore during Q1 from 297.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from operations of the RVNL jumped 20% year-on-year to 4,640.7 crore from 5,571.5 crore during Q1FY23.

Sequentially, the net profit of the company plunged 4% at it stood 359.3 crore during the quarter ending March 2023. The revenue from operations of the RVNL declined 2% quarter-on-quarter as it stood at 5719.9 crore during Q4FY23.

In Standalone terms, the net profit of RVNL jumped 17% from 283 crore during Q1FY23 to 333.5 crore during the period under review. The revenue from operations in the standalone terms rose 17% to 5,446.2 crore during the period under review.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company jumped from 1.43 during the same quarter last year to 1.65 during the period under review. In standalone terms, the EPS grew from 1.36 during Q1FY23 to 1.60 during the quarter ending June 2023.

Navratna status for RVNL

RVNL primarily focuses on the development and implementation of railway infrastructure projects. It was established in 2003 as a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. RVNL plays a crucial role in modernizing and expanding the railway network in India to enhance connectivity, efficiency, and safety.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways unveiled the conferment of Navratna status upon RVNL. This elevation in status will result in a heightened transfer of authority, increased operational latitude, and greater fiscal independence for RVNL. These transformative changes are poised to significantly catalyze the advancement of the company, especially as it endeavors to extend its influence beyond the domestic railway domain, venturing into international ventures.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 03:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout