12 Aug 2023
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) released its Q1FY24 results on Saturday and posted a 15% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profits which reached ₹343 crore during Q1 from ₹297.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from operations of the RVNL jumped 20% year-on-year to ₹4,640.7 crore from ₹5,571.5 crore during Q1FY23.