RVNL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 15% to 343 crore, revenue up 20%

Recently, the Ministry of Railways unveiled the conferment of Navratna status upon RVNL. This elevation in status will result in a heightened transfer of authority, increased operational latitude, and greater fiscal independence for RVNL. These transformative changes are poised to significantly catalyze the advancement of the company, especially as it endeavors to extend its influence beyond the domestic railway domain, venturing into international ventures.

