RVNL Q3 consolidated net profit zooms 171% to 281 cr

In a BSE filing, RVNL said that the outbreak of Coronavirus( COVID-19) globally and in India has impacted businesses and economic activities in general. "Though there is increase in operating revenue in the quarter ending December 20202 in comparison to previous quarter, but there has been decrease in comparison of nine months results over the corresponding period of last year," RVNL said in a statement.

