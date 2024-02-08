RVNL Q3 Results: Net profit down 6% to ₹358 crore, revenue drops 6% YoY
RVNL Q3 Results: Net profit down 6% to ₹358 crore, revenue drops 6% YoY
More details awaited
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 04:48 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message