RVNL Q3 Results: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a decline of 6.2 per cent in net profit at ₹358.6 crore, compared to ₹382.4 crore in the yar-ago period. The Indian Railways' PSU's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal fell 6.4 per cent to ₹4,689.3 crore, compared to ₹5,012.1 crore in the same period last year.
