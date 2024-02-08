Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RVNL Q3 Results: Net profit down 6% to 358 crore, revenue drops 6% YoY; 5 key highlights

RVNL Q3 Results: Net profit down 6% to 358 crore, revenue drops 6% YoY; 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

  • RVNL Q3 Results: The Indian Railways' PSU's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal fell 6.4 per cent to 4,689.3 crore, compared to 5,012.1 crore in the same period last year.

Indian Railways, railway track, Photo by Rajkumar

RVNL Q3 Results: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a decline of 6.2 per cent in net profit at 358.6 crore, compared to 382.4 crore in the yar-ago period. The Indian Railways' PSU's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal fell 6.4 per cent to 4,689.3 crore, compared to 5,012.1 crore in the same period last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
