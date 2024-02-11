S A L Steel Q3 FY24 results : loss at 2.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.03% YoY

S A L Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.03% & the loss came at ₹2.48cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that S A L Steel had declared profit of ₹0.82cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.93% q-o-q & decreased by 9.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 180.12% q-o-q & decreased by 831.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 390% Y-o-Y.

S A L Steel has delivered 22.29% return in the last 1 week, 74% return in the last 6 months, and 25.31% YTD return.

Currently, S A L Steel has a market cap of ₹258.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹30.45 & ₹13.15 respectively.

S A L Steel Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 126.94 157 -19.15% 136.54 -7.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.03 4.33 -6.93% 4.43 -9.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.38 2.4 -0.83% 2.38 -0% Total Operating Expense 129.64 153.63 -15.62% 136.83 -5.25% Operating Income -2.7 3.37 -180.12% -0.29 -831.03% Net Income Before Taxes -3.33 0.17 -2058.82% 1.08 -408.33% Net Income -2.48 0.14 -1871.43% 0.82 -402.44% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.29 0.02 -1550% 0.1 -390%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.48Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹126.94Cr

