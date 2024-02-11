Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  S A L Steel Q3 FY24 results : loss at 2.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.03% YoY

S A L Steel Q3 FY24 results : loss at 2.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.03% YoY

Livemint

S A L Steel Q3 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 7.03% YoY & loss at 2.48Cr

S A L Steel Q3 FY24 Results Live

S A L Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.03% & the loss came at 2.48cr.

It is noteworthy that S A L Steel had declared profit of 0.82cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.93% q-o-q & decreased by 9.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 180.12% q-o-q & decreased by 831.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 390% Y-o-Y.

S A L Steel has delivered 22.29% return in the last 1 week, 74% return in the last 6 months, and 25.31% YTD return.

Currently, S A L Steel has a market cap of 258.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 30.45 & 13.15 respectively.

S A L Steel Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue126.94157-19.15%136.54-7.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.034.33-6.93%4.43-9.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.382.4-0.83%2.38-0%
Total Operating Expense129.64153.63-15.62%136.83-5.25%
Operating Income-2.73.37-180.12%-0.29-831.03%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.330.17-2058.82%1.08-408.33%
Net Income-2.480.14-1871.43%0.82-402.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.290.02-1550%0.1-390%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹126.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.