S A L Steel Q3 FY24 results : loss at 2.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.03% YoY

S A L Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.03% & the loss came at ₹2.48cr.
It is noteworthy that S A L Steel had declared profit of ₹0.82cr in previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.93% q-o-q & decreased by 9.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 180.12% q-o-q & decreased by 831.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.29 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 390% Y-o-Y.
S A L Steel has delivered 22.29% return in the last 1 week, 74% return in the last 6 months, and 25.31% YTD return.
Currently, S A L Steel has a market cap of ₹258.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹30.45 & ₹13.15 respectively.
S A L Steel Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|126.94
|157
|-19.15%
|136.54
|-7.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.03
|4.33
|-6.93%
|4.43
|-9.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.38
|2.4
|-0.83%
|2.38
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|129.64
|153.63
|-15.62%
|136.83
|-5.25%
|Operating Income
|-2.7
|3.37
|-180.12%
|-0.29
|-831.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.33
|0.17
|-2058.82%
|1.08
|-408.33%
|Net Income
|-2.48
|0.14
|-1871.43%
|0.82
|-402.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.29
|0.02
|-1550%
|0.1
|-390%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹126.94Cr
