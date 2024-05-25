S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.51% YOY

S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live : S Chand & Company declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.95% & the profit increased by 25.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 472.88% and the profit increased by 470.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.72% q-o-q & increased by 0.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 439.89% q-o-q & increased by 30.59% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹36.41 for Q4 which increased by 25.86% Y-o-Y.

S Chand & Company has delivered 4.64% return in the last 1 week, -13.46% return in last 6 months and -11.91% YTD return.

Currently the S Chand & Company has a market cap of ₹845.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹335 & ₹185.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

S Chand & Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 437.16 76.31 +472.88% 390.51 +11.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.08 38.36 +9.72% 41.74 +0.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.49 10.89 +14.74% 13.53 -7.68% Total Operating Expense 263.33 127.45 +106.61% 257.4 +2.31% Operating Income 173.83 -51.14 +439.89% 133.11 +30.59% Net Income Before Taxes 169.82 -50.75 +434.64% 134.35 +26.4% Net Income 129.23 -34.89 +470.41% 102.96 +25.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.41 -9.91 +467.41% 28.93 +25.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹129.23Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹437.16Cr

