Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.51% YOY

S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.51% YOY

Livemint

S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.95% YoY & profit increased by 25.51% YoY

S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live

S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live : S Chand & Company declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.95% & the profit increased by 25.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 472.88% and the profit increased by 470.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.72% q-o-q & increased by 0.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 439.89% q-o-q & increased by 30.59% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 36.41 for Q4 which increased by 25.86% Y-o-Y.

S Chand & Company has delivered 4.64% return in the last 1 week, -13.46% return in last 6 months and -11.91% YTD return.

Currently the S Chand & Company has a market cap of 845.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 335 & 185.05 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

S Chand & Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue437.1676.31+472.88%390.51+11.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.0838.36+9.72%41.74+0.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.4910.89+14.74%13.53-7.68%
Total Operating Expense263.33127.45+106.61%257.4+2.31%
Operating Income173.83-51.14+439.89%133.11+30.59%
Net Income Before Taxes169.82-50.75+434.64%134.35+26.4%
Net Income129.23-34.89+470.41%102.96+25.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.41-9.91+467.41%28.93+25.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹129.23Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹437.16Cr

