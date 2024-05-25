S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.51% YOY

S Chand & Company Q4 Results Live : S Chand & Company declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.95% & the profit increased by 25.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 472.88% and the profit increased by 470.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.72% q-o-q & increased by 0.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 439.89% q-o-q & increased by 30.59% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹36.41 for Q4 which increased by 25.86% Y-o-Y.
S Chand & Company has delivered 4.64% return in the last 1 week, -13.46% return in last 6 months and -11.91% YTD return.
Currently the S Chand & Company has a market cap of ₹845.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹335 & ₹185.05 respectively.
As of 25 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
S Chand & Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|437.16
|76.31
|+472.88%
|390.51
|+11.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.08
|38.36
|+9.72%
|41.74
|+0.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.49
|10.89
|+14.74%
|13.53
|-7.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|263.33
|127.45
|+106.61%
|257.4
|+2.31%
|Operating Income
|173.83
|-51.14
|+439.89%
|133.11
|+30.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|169.82
|-50.75
|+434.64%
|134.35
|+26.4%
|Net Income
|129.23
|-34.89
|+470.41%
|102.96
|+25.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.41
|-9.91
|+467.41%
|28.93
|+25.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹129.23Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹437.16Cr
