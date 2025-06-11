S Chand's quiet masterclass: How a legacy publisher outmanoeuvred the edtech bust
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 11 Jun 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Summary
Legacy education publisher S Chand has posted a strong FY25 with a 65% jump in operating income and over ₹100 crore in cash reserves, while staying cautious on rapid expansion. As edtech giants struggle, S Chand is focusing on digital-ready content, NEP-driven growth, and selective acquisitions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI: At a time when India's leading edtech firms are struggling with job cuts, financial write-downs, and investor fatigue, the 75-year-old S Chand and Company is providing a valuable lesson in measured and sustainable reinvention.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story