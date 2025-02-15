Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
S P Capital Financing Q3 Results 2025:S P Capital Financing declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in topline revenue by 54.12% year-over-year, totaling ₹1.31 crore. However, the company's profit saw a sharp decline of 38.46% YoY, resulting in a profit of only ₹0.08 crore.
Despite the annual growth in revenue, the results indicated a troubling trend compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 15.48% and profit plummeting by 85.96%. This decline raises concerns about the sustainability of the company's growth amidst rising expenses.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses soared by 16.67% quarter-over-quarter and 75% year-over-year, contributing to the dip in profitability. Additionally, operating income took a hit, down by 87.5% QoQ and 18.18% YoY, reflecting operational challenges.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.13, down by 38.1% from the previous year. This decline in EPS further underscores the financial pressures faced by S P Capital Financing as it navigates a turbulent economic landscape.
S P Capital Financing has shown a return of 1.49% in the last week and 7.25% over the last six months, although it has faced a steep decline of 14.82% year-to-date. Investors are likely keeping a close eye on the company's recovery trajectory.
Currently, S P Capital Financing holds a market capitalization of ₹33.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹78 and a low of ₹22.88, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance.
S P Capital Financing Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.31
|1.55
|-15.48%
|0.85
|+54.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.12
|+16.67%
|0.08
|+75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.22
|0.82
|+48.78%
|0.74
|+64.86%
|Operating Income
|0.09
|0.72
|-87.5%
|0.11
|-18.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.1
|0.72
|-86.11%
|0.23
|-56.52%
|Net Income
|0.08
|0.57
|-85.96%
|0.13
|-38.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|0.95
|-86.32%
|0.21
|-38.1%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.