S P Capital Financing Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 38.46% YOY, profit at ₹0.08 crore and revenue at ₹1.31 crore

S P Capital Financing Q3 Results 2025:S P Capital Financing declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in topline revenue by 54.12% year-over-year, totaling ₹1.31 crore. However, the company's profit saw a sharp decline of 38.46% YoY, resulting in a profit of only ₹0.08 crore.

Despite the annual growth in revenue, the results indicated a troubling trend compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 15.48% and profit plummeting by 85.96%. This decline raises concerns about the sustainability of the company's growth amidst rising expenses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses soared by 16.67% quarter-over-quarter and 75% year-over-year, contributing to the dip in profitability. Additionally, operating income took a hit, down by 87.5% QoQ and 18.18% YoY, reflecting operational challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.13, down by 38.1% from the previous year. This decline in EPS further underscores the financial pressures faced by S P Capital Financing as it navigates a turbulent economic landscape.

S P Capital Financing has shown a return of 1.49% in the last week and 7.25% over the last six months, although it has faced a steep decline of 14.82% year-to-date. Investors are likely keeping a close eye on the company's recovery trajectory.

Currently, S P Capital Financing holds a market capitalization of ₹33.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹78 and a low of ₹22.88, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance.

S P Capital Financing Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.31 1.55 -15.48% 0.85 +54.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.12 +16.67% 0.08 +75% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 1.22 0.82 +48.78% 0.74 +64.86% Operating Income 0.09 0.72 -87.5% 0.11 -18.18% Net Income Before Taxes 0.1 0.72 -86.11% 0.23 -56.52% Net Income 0.08 0.57 -85.96% 0.13 -38.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 0.95 -86.32% 0.21 -38.1%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.