S P Capital Financing Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 38.46% YOY, profit at ₹0.08 crore and revenue at ₹1.31 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
S P Capital Financing Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

S P Capital Financing Q3 Results 2025:S P Capital Financing declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in topline revenue by 54.12% year-over-year, totaling 1.31 crore. However, the company's profit saw a sharp decline of 38.46% YoY, resulting in a profit of only 0.08 crore.

Despite the annual growth in revenue, the results indicated a troubling trend compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 15.48% and profit plummeting by 85.96%. This decline raises concerns about the sustainability of the company's growth amidst rising expenses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses soared by 16.67% quarter-over-quarter and 75% year-over-year, contributing to the dip in profitability. Additionally, operating income took a hit, down by 87.5% QoQ and 18.18% YoY, reflecting operational challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.13, down by 38.1% from the previous year. This decline in EPS further underscores the financial pressures faced by S P Capital Financing as it navigates a turbulent economic landscape.

S P Capital Financing has shown a return of 1.49% in the last week and 7.25% over the last six months, although it has faced a steep decline of 14.82% year-to-date. Investors are likely keeping a close eye on the company's recovery trajectory.

Currently, S P Capital Financing holds a market capitalization of 33.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 78 and a low of 22.88, reflecting the volatility of its stock performance.

S P Capital Financing Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.311.55-15.48%0.85+54.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.12+16.67%0.08+75%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense1.220.82+48.78%0.74+64.86%
Operating Income0.090.72-87.5%0.11-18.18%
Net Income Before Taxes0.10.72-86.11%0.23-56.52%
Net Income0.080.57-85.96%0.13-38.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.130.95-86.32%0.21-38.1%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.08Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1.31Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
