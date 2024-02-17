SAB Industries Q3 FY24 results: loss at 9.15Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

SAB Industries, a leading company in the industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue for the quarter showed no growth compared to the same period last year, staying at the same level. However, the company incurred a loss of ₹9.15Cr during the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is worth mentioning that in the previous fiscal year, during the same period, SAB Industries had reported a profit of ₹0.99Cr. This signifies a significant decline in performance for the company.

In comparison to the previous quarter, SAB Industries witnessed a substantial decline in revenue, with a decrease of 66.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 23.45% quarter-on-quarter, which is a positive sign for the company. However, there was an 18.38% increase in these expenses year-on-year.

The operating income of SAB Industries also showed contrasting trends. It decreased by 136.14% quarter-on-quarter, indicating a decline in the company's operational efficiency. On the other hand, there was a 35.16% increase in operating income year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for SAB Industries in Q3 FY24 is ₹-6.01, which is a significant decrease of 1024.62% compared to the same period last year. This decrease in EPS highlights the challenges faced by the company in the current fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SAB Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.01 15.01 -66.61% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.75 0.98 -23.45% 0.63 +18.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 +10.6% Total Operating Expense 5.54 15.23 -63.66% 0.81 +584.19% Operating Income -0.52 -0.22 -136.14% -0.81 +35.16% Net Income Before Taxes -9.28 33.72 -127.53% 1.17 -896.02% Net Income -9.15 33.57 -127.25% 0.99 -1020.46% Diluted Normalized EPS -6.01 22.07 -127.23% 0.65 -1024.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-9.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!