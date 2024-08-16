Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 248.03% YOY

Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 57.71% YoY & loss increased by 248.03% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live
Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live

Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live : Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live: Sadbhav Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 57.71% and the loss increased by 248.03% year-over-year. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.38%, but the loss decreased by 86.44%.

The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 27.39% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 6.72% year-over-year, indicating efforts to control operating costs amidst challenging market conditions.

Operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 136.94% quarter-over-quarter. However, it still saw a year-over-year decrease of 23.5%, reflecting ongoing volatility in the company's financial performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -2.31, a stark decrease of 511.53% year-over-year, highlighting the extent of financial challenges faced by the company during this period.

Despite the negative quarterly results, Sadbhav Engineering has delivered a return of 2.46% in the last week, 16.63% return over the last 6 months, and a notable 34.07% year-to-date return, suggesting some resilience in its stock performance.

Currently, Sadbhav Engineering has a market capitalization of 492.53 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 40.3 and 11 respectively, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

Sadbhav Engineering Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue300.74472.7-36.38%711.16-57.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.5617.3-27.39%13.46-6.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.0231.05+3.14%32.78-2.31%
Total Operating Expense233.73654.12-64.27%623.57-62.52%
Operating Income67.01-181.42+136.94%87.59-23.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-26.19-304.6+91.4%-3.76-595.63%
Net Income-35.63-262.82+86.44%-10.24-248.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.31-17.66+86.92%0.56-511.53%
FAQs
₹-35.63Cr
₹300.74Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
