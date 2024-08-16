Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 248.03% YOY

Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live : Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live: Sadbhav Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 57.71% and the loss increased by 248.03% year-over-year. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.38%, but the loss decreased by 86.44%.

The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 27.39% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 6.72% year-over-year, indicating efforts to control operating costs amidst challenging market conditions.

Operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 136.94% quarter-over-quarter. However, it still saw a year-over-year decrease of 23.5%, reflecting ongoing volatility in the company's financial performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-2.31, a stark decrease of 511.53% year-over-year, highlighting the extent of financial challenges faced by the company during this period.

Despite the negative quarterly results, Sadbhav Engineering has delivered a return of 2.46% in the last week, 16.63% return over the last 6 months, and a notable 34.07% year-to-date return, suggesting some resilience in its stock performance.

Currently, Sadbhav Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹492.53 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹40.3 and ₹11 respectively, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

Sadbhav Engineering Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 300.74 472.7 -36.38% 711.16 -57.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.56 17.3 -27.39% 13.46 -6.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.02 31.05 +3.14% 32.78 -2.31% Total Operating Expense 233.73 654.12 -64.27% 623.57 -62.52% Operating Income 67.01 -181.42 +136.94% 87.59 -23.5% Net Income Before Taxes -26.19 -304.6 +91.4% -3.76 -595.63% Net Income -35.63 -262.82 +86.44% -10.24 -248.03% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.31 -17.66 +86.92% 0.56 -511.53%