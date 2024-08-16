Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 248.03% YOY

Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live : Sadbhav Engineering Q1 Results Live: Sadbhav Engineering declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 57.71% and the loss increased by 248.03% year-over-year. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.38%, but the loss decreased by 86.44%.
The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 27.39% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 6.72% year-over-year, indicating efforts to control operating costs amidst challenging market conditions.
Operating income showed a significant improvement, increasing by 136.94% quarter-over-quarter. However, it still saw a year-over-year decrease of 23.5%, reflecting ongoing volatility in the company's financial performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-2.31, a stark decrease of 511.53% year-over-year, highlighting the extent of financial challenges faced by the company during this period.
Despite the negative quarterly results, Sadbhav Engineering has delivered a return of 2.46% in the last week, 16.63% return over the last 6 months, and a notable 34.07% year-to-date return, suggesting some resilience in its stock performance.
Currently, Sadbhav Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹492.53 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹40.3 and ₹11 respectively, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.
Sadbhav Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|300.74
|472.7
|-36.38%
|711.16
|-57.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.56
|17.3
|-27.39%
|13.46
|-6.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.02
|31.05
|+3.14%
|32.78
|-2.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|233.73
|654.12
|-64.27%
|623.57
|-62.52%
|Operating Income
|67.01
|-181.42
|+136.94%
|87.59
|-23.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-26.19
|-304.6
|+91.4%
|-3.76
|-595.63%
|Net Income
|-35.63
|-262.82
|+86.44%
|-10.24
|-248.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.31
|-17.66
|+86.92%
|0.56
|-511.53%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess