Sadbhav Engineering Q2 results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹27.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 53.04% YoY

Sadbhav Engineering Q2 Results 2024:Sadbhav Engineering declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue and a modest profit. The company's topline decreased by 53.04% year-over-year, coming in stark contrast to the previous fiscal year when it reported a loss of ₹210.14 crore during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Sadbhav's revenue also saw a decline of 31.55%. However, it is important to note that the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased, showing a decline of 4.41% quarter-over-quarter and 11.1% year-over-year.
On a positive note, Sadbhav Engineering's operating income experienced a significant increase, up by 109.25% quarter-over-quarter and 166.84% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, the company managed to report a profit of ₹27.41 crore.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-1.06, which marks a 36.23% increase year-over-year. This indicates some improvement in the company's financial health despite the overall decline in revenue.
In the stock market, Sadbhav Engineering has faced challenges, delivering a -13.01% return over the past week and a -2.96% return over the last six months. However, it has shown a 28.79% return year-to-date.
Currently, Sadbhav Engineering holds a market capitalization of ₹472.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹40.3 and a low of ₹18.85. Investors will be watching closely for any strategic moves the company may take to recover from the recent downturn.
Sadbhav Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|205.86
|300.74
|-31.55%
|438.35
|-53.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12
|12.56
|-4.41%
|13.5
|-11.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.89
|32.02
|-3.54%
|31.82
|-2.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|65.65
|233.73
|-71.91%
|648.13
|-89.87%
|Operating Income
|140.22
|67.01
|+109.25%
|-209.77
|+166.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|53.24
|-26.19
|+303.29%
|-301.57
|+117.65%
|Net Income
|27.41
|-35.63
|+176.93%
|-210.14
|+113.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.06
|-2.31
|+54.16%
|-1.66
|+36.23%
