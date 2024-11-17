Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sadbhav Engineering Q2 results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: profit at 27.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 53.04% YoY

Sadbhav Engineering Q2 results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹27.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 53.04% YoY

Livemint

Sadbhav Engineering Q2 results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 53.04% YoY & profit at 27.41Cr

Sadbhav Engineering Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024

Sadbhav Engineering Q2 Results 2024:Sadbhav Engineering declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue and a modest profit. The company's topline decreased by 53.04% year-over-year, coming in stark contrast to the previous fiscal year when it reported a loss of 210.14 crore during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sadbhav's revenue also saw a decline of 31.55%. However, it is important to note that the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased, showing a decline of 4.41% quarter-over-quarter and 11.1% year-over-year.

On a positive note, Sadbhav Engineering's operating income experienced a significant increase, up by 109.25% quarter-over-quarter and 166.84% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, the company managed to report a profit of 27.41 crore.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -1.06, which marks a 36.23% increase year-over-year. This indicates some improvement in the company's financial health despite the overall decline in revenue.

In the stock market, Sadbhav Engineering has faced challenges, delivering a -13.01% return over the past week and a -2.96% return over the last six months. However, it has shown a 28.79% return year-to-date.

Currently, Sadbhav Engineering holds a market capitalization of 472.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 40.3 and a low of 18.85. Investors will be watching closely for any strategic moves the company may take to recover from the recent downturn.

Sadbhav Engineering Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue205.86300.74-31.55%438.35-53.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1212.56-4.41%13.5-11.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.8932.02-3.54%31.82-2.92%
Total Operating Expense65.65233.73-71.91%648.13-89.87%
Operating Income140.2267.01+109.25%-209.77+166.84%
Net Income Before Taxes53.24-26.19+303.29%-301.57+117.65%
Net Income27.41-35.63+176.93%-210.14+113.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.06-2.31+54.16%-1.66+36.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.41Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹205.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.