Sadbhav Engineering Q2 results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹27.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 53.04% YoY

Sadbhav Engineering Q2 Results 2024:Sadbhav Engineering declared its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue and a modest profit. The company's topline decreased by 53.04% year-over-year, coming in stark contrast to the previous fiscal year when it reported a loss of ₹210.14 crore during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sadbhav's revenue also saw a decline of 31.55%. However, it is important to note that the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased, showing a decline of 4.41% quarter-over-quarter and 11.1% year-over-year.

On a positive note, Sadbhav Engineering's operating income experienced a significant increase, up by 109.25% quarter-over-quarter and 166.84% year-over-year. Despite the revenue drop, the company managed to report a profit of ₹27.41 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-1.06, which marks a 36.23% increase year-over-year. This indicates some improvement in the company's financial health despite the overall decline in revenue.

In the stock market, Sadbhav Engineering has faced challenges, delivering a -13.01% return over the past week and a -2.96% return over the last six months. However, it has shown a 28.79% return year-to-date.

Currently, Sadbhav Engineering holds a market capitalization of ₹472.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹40.3 and a low of ₹18.85. Investors will be watching closely for any strategic moves the company may take to recover from the recent downturn. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sadbhav Engineering Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 205.86 300.74 -31.55% 438.35 -53.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12 12.56 -4.41% 13.5 -11.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.89 32.02 -3.54% 31.82 -2.92% Total Operating Expense 65.65 233.73 -71.91% 648.13 -89.87% Operating Income 140.22 67.01 +109.25% -209.77 +166.84% Net Income Before Taxes 53.24 -26.19 +303.29% -301.57 +117.65% Net Income 27.41 -35.63 +176.93% -210.14 +113.05% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.06 -2.31 +54.16% -1.66 +36.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.41Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹205.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.