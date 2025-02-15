Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 81.84% YOY, loss at ₹26.69 crore and revenue at ₹240.07 crore

Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results 2025:Sadbhav Engineering declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.17% & the loss decreased by 81.84% YoY. Loss at ₹26.69 crore and revenue at ₹240.07 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.62% and the loss increased by 197.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.67% q-o-q & decreased by 26.43% Y-o-Y.

Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 33.2% q-o-q & increased by 249.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.57 for Q3 which increased by 70.71% Y-o-Y.

Sadbhav Engineering has delivered -11.14% return in the last 1 week, -44.12% return in last 6 months and -40.09% YTD return.

Currently the Sadbhav Engineering has a market cap of ₹279.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹40.3 & ₹16.11 respectively.

Sadbhav Engineering Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 240.07 205.86 +16.62% 300.74 -20.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.8 12 -1.67% 16.04 -26.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.3 30.89 +4.56% 31.75 +1.73% Total Operating Expense 146.4 65.65 +123% 363.22 -59.69% Operating Income 93.67 140.22 -33.2% -62.49 +249.9% Net Income Before Taxes -6.61 53.24 -112.42% -185.53 +96.44% Net Income -26.69 27.41 -197.37% -146.99 +81.84% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.57 -1.06 -48.11% -5.36 +70.71%

