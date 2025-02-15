Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 81.84% YOY, loss at ₹26.69 crore and revenue at ₹240.07 crore

Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results 2025:Sadbhav Engineering declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.17% & the loss decreased by 81.84% YoY. Loss at ₹26.69 crore and revenue at ₹240.07 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.62% and the loss increased by 197.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.67% q-o-q & decreased by 26.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 33.2% q-o-q & increased by 249.9% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.57 for Q3 which increased by 70.71% Y-o-Y.
Sadbhav Engineering has delivered -11.14% return in the last 1 week, -44.12% return in last 6 months and -40.09% YTD return.
Currently the Sadbhav Engineering has a market cap of ₹279.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹40.3 & ₹16.11 respectively.
Sadbhav Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|240.07
|205.86
|+16.62%
|300.74
|-20.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.8
|12
|-1.67%
|16.04
|-26.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.3
|30.89
|+4.56%
|31.75
|+1.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|146.4
|65.65
|+123%
|363.22
|-59.69%
|Operating Income
|93.67
|140.22
|-33.2%
|-62.49
|+249.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-6.61
|53.24
|-112.42%
|-185.53
|+96.44%
|Net Income
|-26.69
|27.41
|-197.37%
|-146.99
|+81.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.57
|-1.06
|-48.11%
|-5.36
|+70.71%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-26.69Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹240.07Cr