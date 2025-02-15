Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 81.84% YOY, loss at ₹26.69 crore and revenue at ₹240.07 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results 2025:Sadbhav Engineering declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.17% & the loss decreased by 81.84% YoY. Loss at 26.69 crore and revenue at 240.07 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.62% and the loss increased by 197.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.67% q-o-q & decreased by 26.43% Y-o-Y.

Sadbhav Engineering Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 33.2% q-o-q & increased by 249.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.57 for Q3 which increased by 70.71% Y-o-Y.

Sadbhav Engineering has delivered -11.14% return in the last 1 week, -44.12% return in last 6 months and -40.09% YTD return.

Currently the Sadbhav Engineering has a market cap of 279.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 40.3 & 16.11 respectively.

Sadbhav Engineering Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue240.07205.86+16.62%300.74-20.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.812-1.67%16.04-26.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.330.89+4.56%31.75+1.73%
Total Operating Expense146.465.65+123%363.22-59.69%
Operating Income93.67140.22-33.2%-62.49+249.9%
Net Income Before Taxes-6.6153.24-112.42%-185.53+96.44%
Net Income-26.6927.41-197.37%-146.99+81.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.57-1.06-48.11%-5.36+70.71%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:26 AM IST
