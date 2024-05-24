Sadbhav Engineering Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 942.45% YOY

Sadbhav Engineering Q4 Results Live : Sadbhav Engineering announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 11.05% year-over-year. However, the company also reported a staggering 942.45% year-over-year rise in losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, Sadbhav Engineering saw a substantial growth in revenue by 57.18%, but also experienced a significant increase in losses by 78.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company increased by 7.82% quarter-over-quarter and by 12.51% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 200.27% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.24% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-17.66, marking a significant decrease of 275.64% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Sadbhav Engineering delivered a 1.05% return in the last week, 44.72% return in the last 6 months, and a 34.58% year-to-date return.

As of now, Sadbhav Engineering holds a market capitalization of ₹494.12 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹40.3 and ₹9.85 respectively.

Sadbhav Engineering Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 472.7 300.74 +57.18% 425.67 +11.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.3 16.04 +7.82% 15.37 +12.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.05 31.75 -2.22% 33.82 -8.2% Total Operating Expense 654.12 361.16 +81.12% 591.75 +10.54% Operating Income -181.42 -60.42 -200.27% -166.08 -9.24% Net Income Before Taxes -304.6 -185.53 -64.18% 68.88 -542.23% Net Income -262.82 -146.99 -78.8% -25.21 -942.45% Diluted Normalized EPS -17.66 -5.36 -229.17% -4.7 -275.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-262.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹472.7Cr

