Sadbhav Engineering Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 942.45% YOY

Sadbhav Engineering Q4 Results Live : Sadbhav Engineering announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 11.05% year-over-year. However, the company also reported a staggering 942.45% year-over-year rise in losses.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, Sadbhav Engineering saw a substantial growth in revenue by 57.18%, but also experienced a significant increase in losses by 78.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company increased by 7.82% quarter-over-quarter and by 12.51% year-over-year.
Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 200.27% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.24% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-17.66, marking a significant decrease of 275.64% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Sadbhav Engineering delivered a 1.05% return in the last week, 44.72% return in the last 6 months, and a 34.58% year-to-date return.
As of now, Sadbhav Engineering holds a market capitalization of ₹494.12 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹40.3 and ₹9.85 respectively.
Sadbhav Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|472.7
|300.74
|+57.18%
|425.67
|+11.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.3
|16.04
|+7.82%
|15.37
|+12.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.05
|31.75
|-2.22%
|33.82
|-8.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|654.12
|361.16
|+81.12%
|591.75
|+10.54%
|Operating Income
|-181.42
|-60.42
|-200.27%
|-166.08
|-9.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-304.6
|-185.53
|-64.18%
|68.88
|-542.23%
|Net Income
|-262.82
|-146.99
|-78.8%
|-25.21
|-942.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-17.66
|-5.36
|-229.17%
|-4.7
|-275.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-262.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹472.7Cr
