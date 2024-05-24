Hello User
Sadbhav Engineering Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 942.45% YOY

Sadbhav Engineering Q4 Results Live

Sadbhav Engineering Q4 Results Live : Sadbhav Engineering announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue by 11.05% year-over-year. However, the company also reported a staggering 942.45% year-over-year rise in losses.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, Sadbhav Engineering saw a substantial growth in revenue by 57.18%, but also experienced a significant increase in losses by 78.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company increased by 7.82% quarter-over-quarter and by 12.51% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 200.27% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.24% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at -17.66, marking a significant decrease of 275.64% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Sadbhav Engineering delivered a 1.05% return in the last week, 44.72% return in the last 6 months, and a 34.58% year-to-date return.

As of now, Sadbhav Engineering holds a market capitalization of 494.12 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 40.3 and 9.85 respectively.

Sadbhav Engineering Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue472.7300.74+57.18%425.67+11.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.316.04+7.82%15.37+12.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.0531.75-2.22%33.82-8.2%
Total Operating Expense654.12361.16+81.12%591.75+10.54%
Operating Income-181.42-60.42-200.27%-166.08-9.24%
Net Income Before Taxes-304.6-185.53-64.18%68.88-542.23%
Net Income-262.82-146.99-78.8%-25.21-942.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS-17.66-5.36-229.17%-4.7-275.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-262.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹472.7Cr

