Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 28.13% YOY

Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live : Sagar Cements declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.88% & the loss decreased by 28.13% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.9% and the loss increased by 314.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.28% q-o-q & increased by 7.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 178.74% q-o-q & increased by 50.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.46 for Q1 which increased by 30.6% Y-o-Y.
Sagar Cements has delivered -3.41% return in the last 1 week, -14.13% return in the last 6 months and -7.19% YTD return.
Currently, Sagar Cements has a market cap of ₹3089.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹305 & ₹190.35 respectively.
As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Sagar Cements Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|560.6
|708.71
|-20.9%
|539.67
|+3.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|138.76
|167.75
|-17.28%
|128.55
|+7.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|56.18
|56.09
|+0.16%
|49.59
|+13.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|570.08
|696.67
|-18.17%
|558.76
|+2.03%
|Operating Income
|-9.48
|12.04
|-178.74%
|-19.09
|+50.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-47.55
|10.29
|-562.1%
|-58.85
|+19.2%
|Net Income
|-28.39
|13.25
|-314.26%
|-39.5
|+28.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.46
|0.89
|-376.4%
|-3.54
|+30.6%