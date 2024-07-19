Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 28.13% YOY

Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live : Sagar Cements declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.88% & the loss decreased by 28.13% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.9% and the loss increased by 314.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.28% q-o-q & increased by 7.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 178.74% q-o-q & increased by 50.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.46 for Q1 which increased by 30.6% Y-o-Y.

Sagar Cements has delivered -3.41% return in the last 1 week, -14.13% return in the last 6 months and -7.19% YTD return.

Currently, Sagar Cements has a market cap of ₹3089.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹305 & ₹190.35 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 560.6 708.71 -20.9% 539.67 +3.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 138.76 167.75 -17.28% 128.55 +7.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.18 56.09 +0.16% 49.59 +13.29% Total Operating Expense 570.08 696.67 -18.17% 558.76 +2.03% Operating Income -9.48 12.04 -178.74% -19.09 +50.34% Net Income Before Taxes -47.55 10.29 -562.1% -58.85 +19.2% Net Income -28.39 13.25 -314.26% -39.5 +28.13% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.46 0.89 -376.4% -3.54 +30.6%