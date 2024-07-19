Hello User
Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 28.13% YOY

Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 28.13% YOY

Livemint

Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.88% YoY & loss decreased by 28.13% YoY

Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live

Sagar Cements Q1 Results Live : Sagar Cements declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 3.88% & the loss decreased by 28.13% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.9% and the loss increased by 314.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.28% q-o-q & increased by 7.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 178.74% q-o-q & increased by 50.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.46 for Q1 which increased by 30.6% Y-o-Y.

Sagar Cements has delivered -3.41% return in the last 1 week, -14.13% return in the last 6 months and -7.19% YTD return.

Currently, Sagar Cements has a market cap of 3089.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 305 & 190.35 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue560.6708.71-20.9%539.67+3.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total138.76167.75-17.28%128.55+7.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization56.1856.09+0.16%49.59+13.29%
Total Operating Expense570.08696.67-18.17%558.76+2.03%
Operating Income-9.4812.04-178.74%-19.09+50.34%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.5510.29-562.1%-58.85+19.2%
Net Income-28.3913.25-314.26%-39.5+28.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.460.89-376.4%-3.54+30.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-28.39Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹560.6Cr

