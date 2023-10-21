Sagar Cements Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 80.12% YOY
Sagar Cements Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 23.66% YoY & loss decreased by 80.12% YoY
Sagar Cements declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 23.66% & the loss decreased by 80.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.74% and the loss decreased by 78.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.14% q-o-q & increased by 34.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 224.41% q-o-q & increased by 173.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.74 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 53.8% Y-o-Y.
Sagar Cements has delivered 2.81% return in the last 1 week, 28.99% return in last 6 months and 7.33% YTD return.
Currently the Sagar Cements has a market cap of ₹3271.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹267.95 & ₹180 respectively.
As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
Sagar Cements Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|586.82
|539.67
|+8.74%
|474.55
|+23.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|141.59
|128.55
|+10.14%
|105.56
|+34.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|51.26
|49.59
|+3.37%
|37.93
|+35.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|563.07
|558.76
|+0.77%
|506.77
|+11.11%
|Operating Income
|23.75
|-19.09
|+224.41%
|-32.22
|+173.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-20.32
|-58.85
|+65.47%
|-67.56
|+69.92%
|Net Income
|-8.4
|-39.5
|+78.73%
|-42.25
|+80.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.74
|-3.21
|+45.89%
|-3.76
|+53.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-8.4Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹586.82Cr
