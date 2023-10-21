Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sagar Cements Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 80.12% YOY

Sagar Cements Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 80.12% YOY

Livemint

Sagar Cements Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 23.66% YoY & loss decreased by 80.12% YoY

Sagar Cements Q2 FY24 Results

Sagar Cements declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 23.66% & the loss decreased by 80.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.74% and the loss decreased by 78.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.14% q-o-q & increased by 34.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 224.41% q-o-q & increased by 173.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.74 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 53.8% Y-o-Y.

Sagar Cements has delivered 2.81% return in the last 1 week, 28.99% return in last 6 months and 7.33% YTD return.

Currently the Sagar Cements has a market cap of 3271.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 267.95 & 180 respectively.

As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue586.82539.67+8.74%474.55+23.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total141.59128.55+10.14%105.56+34.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization51.2649.59+3.37%37.93+35.14%
Total Operating Expense563.07558.76+0.77%506.77+11.11%
Operating Income23.75-19.09+224.41%-32.22+173.71%
Net Income Before Taxes-20.32-58.85+65.47%-67.56+69.92%
Net Income-8.4-39.5+78.73%-42.25+80.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.74-3.21+45.89%-3.76+53.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-8.4Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹586.82Cr

Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
