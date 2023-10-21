Sagar Cements Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 80.12% YOY

Sagar Cements declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 23.66% & the loss decreased by 80.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.74% and the loss decreased by 78.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.14% q-o-q & increased by 34.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 224.41% q-o-q & increased by 173.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-1.74 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 53.8% Y-o-Y.

Sagar Cements has delivered 2.81% return in the last 1 week, 28.99% return in last 6 months and 7.33% YTD return.

Currently the Sagar Cements has a market cap of ₹3271.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹267.95 & ₹180 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 21 Oct, 2023 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 21 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 586.82 539.67 +8.74% 474.55 +23.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 141.59 128.55 +10.14% 105.56 +34.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 51.26 49.59 +3.37% 37.93 +35.14% Total Operating Expense 563.07 558.76 +0.77% 506.77 +11.11% Operating Income 23.75 -19.09 +224.41% -32.22 +173.71% Net Income Before Taxes -20.32 -58.85 +65.47% -67.56 +69.92% Net Income -8.4 -39.5 +78.73% -42.25 +80.12% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.74 -3.21 +45.89% -3.76 +53.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-8.4Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹586.82Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!