Sagar Cements Q2 Results Live: Loss Rises by 561.43% YOY

Sagar Cements Q2 Results Live : Sagar Cements declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant decline in revenue and an alarming increase in losses. The company's topline decreased by 19.03% year-over-year (YoY), while losses surged by 561.43% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sagar Cements experienced a revenue decline of 15.25% and a loss increase of 95.7%. This downward trend highlights ongoing challenges within the company's financial performance.

Despite a slight reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 8.17% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 10% YoY, the overall financial health of the company remains concerning. The operating income saw a drastic drop of 297.36% q-o-q and 258.61% YoY, indicating severe operational struggles.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-4.36, representing a 151% decrease YoY. This significant downturn in EPS reflects the broader challenges faced by the company during this period.

Sagar Cements has delivered a -7.59% return in the last week, -5.74% in the last six months, and an alarming -17.23% year-to-date return, raising concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance.

Currently, Sagar Cements holds a market cap of ₹2754.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹305 and a low of ₹194. These figures suggest volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of the seven analysts covering Sagar Cements, one has given a 'Sell' rating, while four analysts have issued 'Buy' ratings and two have assigned 'Strong Buy' ratings. The consensus recommendation as of this date remains to 'Buy', indicating some analysts still see potential in the company despite the recent results.

Sagar Cements Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 475.12 560.6 -15.25% 586.82 -19.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 127.43 138.76 -8.17% 141.59 -10% Depreciation/ Amortization 57.6 56.18 +2.53% 51.26 +12.37% Total Operating Expense 512.79 570.08 -10.05% 563.07 -8.93% Operating Income -37.67 -9.48 -297.36% 23.75 -258.61% Net Income Before Taxes -79.21 -47.55 -66.58% -20.32 -289.81% Net Income -55.56 -28.39 -95.7% -8.4 -561.43% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.36 -2.46 -77.24% -1.74 -151%