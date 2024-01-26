Sagar Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 64.8% YOY

Sagar Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.27% & the loss decreased by 64.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.07% and the loss decreased by 7.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 22.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 29.89% q-o-q & increased by 291.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 62.5% Y-o-Y.
Sagar Cements has delivered 7.17% return in the last 1 week, 38.29% return in last 6 months and 10.41% YTD return.
Currently the Sagar Cements has a market cap of ₹3674.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹305 & ₹180 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Sagar Cements Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|669.41
|586.82
|+14.07%
|575.73
|+16.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|151.47
|141.59
|+6.98%
|123.55
|+22.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|56.21
|51.26
|+9.66%
|39.71
|+41.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|638.56
|563.07
|+13.41%
|567.86
|+12.45%
|Operating Income
|30.85
|23.75
|+29.89%
|7.87
|+291.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-14.28
|-20.32
|+29.72%
|-29.22
|+51.13%
|Net Income
|-7.75
|-8.4
|+7.74%
|-22.02
|+64.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.78
|-1.74
|+55.1%
|-2.08
|+62.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-7.75Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹669.41Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!