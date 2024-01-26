Sagar Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 64.8% YOY

Sagar Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.27% & the loss decreased by 64.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.07% and the loss decreased by 7.74%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 22.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.89% q-o-q & increased by 291.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 62.5% Y-o-Y.

Sagar Cements has delivered 7.17% return in the last 1 week, 38.29% return in last 6 months and 10.41% YTD return.

Currently the Sagar Cements has a market cap of ₹3674.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹305 & ₹180 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 669.41 586.82 +14.07% 575.73 +16.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 151.47 141.59 +6.98% 123.55 +22.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.21 51.26 +9.66% 39.71 +41.55% Total Operating Expense 638.56 563.07 +13.41% 567.86 +12.45% Operating Income 30.85 23.75 +29.89% 7.87 +291.99% Net Income Before Taxes -14.28 -20.32 +29.72% -29.22 +51.13% Net Income -7.75 -8.4 +7.74% -22.02 +64.8% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.78 -1.74 +55.1% -2.08 +62.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-7.75Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹669.41Cr

