Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sagar Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 64.8% YOY

Sagar Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 64.8% YOY

Livemint

Sagar Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.27% YoY & loss decreased by 64.8% YoY

Sagar Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sagar Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.27% & the loss decreased by 64.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.07% and the loss decreased by 7.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 22.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.89% q-o-q & increased by 291.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.78 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 62.5% Y-o-Y.

Sagar Cements has delivered 7.17% return in the last 1 week, 38.29% return in last 6 months and 10.41% YTD return.

Currently the Sagar Cements has a market cap of 3674.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 305 & 180 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue669.41586.82+14.07%575.73+16.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total151.47141.59+6.98%123.55+22.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization56.2151.26+9.66%39.71+41.55%
Total Operating Expense638.56563.07+13.41%567.86+12.45%
Operating Income30.8523.75+29.89%7.87+291.99%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.28-20.32+29.72%-29.22+51.13%
Net Income-7.75-8.4+7.74%-22.02+64.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.78-1.74+55.1%-2.08+62.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-7.75Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹669.41Cr

