Sagar Cements Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 2.72% YOY, loss at ₹55.07 crore and revenue at ₹563.88 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Sagar Cements Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Sagar Cements Q3 Results 2025:Sagar Cements declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 68.6% & the loss decreased by 2.72% YoY, with a reported loss of 55.07 crore and revenue of 563.88 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.68% while the loss decreased by 0.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.7% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 63.82% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the operating income was up by 44.33% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant decline of 160.69% year-on-year.

Sagar Cements Q3 Results

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -4.17, which reflects an increase of 12.03% year-on-year. Despite the challenges, Sagar Cements has delivered a -2.74% return in the last week, -8.77% return over the last six months, and a -4.27% year-to-date return.

Currently, Sagar Cements has a market capitalization of 2789.82 crore and a 52-week high/low of 279.85 and 194 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of seven analysts covering the company, one analyst has issued a Sell rating, four analysts have given a Buy rating, and two analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 is to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue563.88475.12+18.68%1795.9-68.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total152.54127.43+19.7%421.61-63.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.6157.6+1.75%158.02-62.91%
Total Operating Expense584.85512.79+14.05%1761.35-66.8%
Operating Income-20.97-37.67+44.33%34.55-160.69%
Net Income Before Taxes-64.23-79.21+18.91%-94.41+31.97%
Net Income-55.07-55.56+0.88%-56.61+2.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.17-4.36+4.36%-4.74+12.03%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-55.07Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹563.88Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
