Sagar Cements Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 2.72% YOY, loss at ₹55.07 crore and revenue at ₹563.88 crore

Sagar Cements Q3 Results 2025:Sagar Cements declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 68.6% & the loss decreased by 2.72% YoY, with a reported loss of ₹55.07 crore and revenue of ₹563.88 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.68% while the loss decreased by 0.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.7% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 63.82% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the operating income was up by 44.33% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant decline of 160.69% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Sagar Cements Q3 Results

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-4.17, which reflects an increase of 12.03% year-on-year. Despite the challenges, Sagar Cements has delivered a -2.74% return in the last week, -8.77% return over the last six months, and a -4.27% year-to-date return.

Currently, Sagar Cements has a market capitalization of ₹2789.82 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹279.85 and ₹194 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of seven analysts covering the company, one analyst has issued a Sell rating, four analysts have given a Buy rating, and two analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 is to Buy.

Advertisement

Sagar Cements Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 563.88 475.12 +18.68% 1795.9 -68.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 152.54 127.43 +19.7% 421.61 -63.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.61 57.6 +1.75% 158.02 -62.91% Total Operating Expense 584.85 512.79 +14.05% 1761.35 -66.8% Operating Income -20.97 -37.67 +44.33% 34.55 -160.69% Net Income Before Taxes -64.23 -79.21 +18.91% -94.41 +31.97% Net Income -55.07 -55.56 +0.88% -56.61 +2.72% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.17 -4.36 +4.36% -4.74 +12.03%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.