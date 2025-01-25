Sagar Cements Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 2.72% YOY, loss at ₹55.07 crore and revenue at ₹563.88 crore

Sagar Cements Q3 Results 2025:Sagar Cements declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 68.6% & the loss decreased by 2.72% YoY, with a reported loss of ₹55.07 crore and revenue of ₹563.88 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.68% while the loss decreased by 0.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.7% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 63.82% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the operating income was up by 44.33% quarter-on-quarter but saw a significant decline of 160.69% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-4.17, which reflects an increase of 12.03% year-on-year. Despite the challenges, Sagar Cements has delivered a -2.74% return in the last week, -8.77% return over the last six months, and a -4.27% year-to-date return.
Currently, Sagar Cements has a market capitalization of ₹2789.82 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹279.85 and ₹194 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of seven analysts covering the company, one analyst has issued a Sell rating, four analysts have given a Buy rating, and two analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 is to Buy.
Sagar Cements Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|563.88
|475.12
|+18.68%
|1795.9
|-68.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|152.54
|127.43
|+19.7%
|421.61
|-63.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.61
|57.6
|+1.75%
|158.02
|-62.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|584.85
|512.79
|+14.05%
|1761.35
|-66.8%
|Operating Income
|-20.97
|-37.67
|+44.33%
|34.55
|-160.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-64.23
|-79.21
|+18.91%
|-94.41
|+31.97%
|Net Income
|-55.07
|-55.56
|+0.88%
|-56.61
|+2.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.17
|-4.36
|+4.36%
|-4.74
|+12.03%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-55.07Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹563.88Cr