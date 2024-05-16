Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 86.82% YOY

Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 86.82% YOY

Livemint

Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.02% YoY & profit decreased by 86.82% YoY

Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live

Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live : Sagar Cements declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 14.02% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company saw a significant 86.82% decrease in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sagar Cements experienced a 5.87% growth in revenue and an impressive 270.97% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.75% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.71% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 60.97% quarter-over-quarter but saw a substantial 547.58% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.89, reflecting an 88.54% decrease year-over-year.

Sagar Cements' stock performance in the market has been negative, with returns of -0.95% in the last week, -17.78% in the last 6 months, and -16.02% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 2795.18 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 305 and 190.35 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 16 May, 2024, show that out of 6 analysts covering Sagar Cements, 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 3 analysts recommend Buy, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation for Sagar Cements as of 16 May, 2024, is to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue708.71669.41+5.87%621.54+14.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total167.75151.47+10.75%138.97+20.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization56.0956.21-0.21%41.55+34.99%
Total Operating Expense696.67638.56+9.1%624.23+11.6%
Operating Income12.0430.85-60.97%-2.69+547.58%
Net Income Before Taxes10.29-14.28+172.06%126.44-91.86%
Net Income13.25-7.75+270.97%100.53-86.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.89-0.78+214.1%7.77-88.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.25Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹708.71Cr

