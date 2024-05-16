Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 86.82% YOY

Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live : Sagar Cements declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 14.02% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the company saw a significant 86.82% decrease in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Sagar Cements experienced a 5.87% growth in revenue and an impressive 270.97% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.75% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.71% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, dropping by 60.97% quarter-over-quarter but saw a substantial 547.58% increase year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.89, reflecting an 88.54% decrease year-over-year.
Sagar Cements' stock performance in the market has been negative, with returns of -0.95% in the last week, -17.78% in the last 6 months, and -16.02% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹2795.18 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹305 and ₹190.35 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 16 May, 2024, show that out of 6 analysts covering Sagar Cements, 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 3 analysts recommend Buy, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation for Sagar Cements as of 16 May, 2024, is to Buy.
Sagar Cements Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|708.71
|669.41
|+5.87%
|621.54
|+14.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|167.75
|151.47
|+10.75%
|138.97
|+20.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|56.09
|56.21
|-0.21%
|41.55
|+34.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|696.67
|638.56
|+9.1%
|624.23
|+11.6%
|Operating Income
|12.04
|30.85
|-60.97%
|-2.69
|+547.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.29
|-14.28
|+172.06%
|126.44
|-91.86%
|Net Income
|13.25
|-7.75
|+270.97%
|100.53
|-86.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.89
|-0.78
|+214.1%
|7.77
|-88.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.25Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹708.71Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
