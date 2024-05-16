Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 86.82% YOY

Sagar Cements Q4 Results Live : Sagar Cements declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 14.02% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company saw a significant 86.82% decrease in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sagar Cements experienced a 5.87% growth in revenue and an impressive 270.97% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.75% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.71% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, dropping by 60.97% quarter-over-quarter but saw a substantial 547.58% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.89, reflecting an 88.54% decrease year-over-year.

Sagar Cements' stock performance in the market has been negative, with returns of -0.95% in the last week, -17.78% in the last 6 months, and -16.02% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹2795.18 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹305 and ₹190.35 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 16 May, 2024, show that out of 6 analysts covering Sagar Cements, 1 analyst has a Sell rating, 3 analysts recommend Buy, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation for Sagar Cements as of 16 May, 2024, is to Buy.

Sagar Cements Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 708.71 669.41 +5.87% 621.54 +14.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 167.75 151.47 +10.75% 138.97 +20.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.09 56.21 -0.21% 41.55 +34.99% Total Operating Expense 696.67 638.56 +9.1% 624.23 +11.6% Operating Income 12.04 30.85 -60.97% -2.69 +547.58% Net Income Before Taxes 10.29 -14.28 +172.06% 126.44 -91.86% Net Income 13.25 -7.75 +270.97% 100.53 -86.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.89 -0.78 +214.1% 7.77 -88.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.25Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹708.71Cr

