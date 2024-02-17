Sagar Productions Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.02Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.82% YoY

Sagar Productions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.82% & the profit came at ₹0.02cr. It is noteworthy that Sagar Productions had declared a loss of ₹0.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 36.26% q-o-q & increased by 647.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 195.74% q-o-q & increased by 126.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 129% Y-o-Y.

Sagar Productions has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 108.43% return in the last 6 months, and -1.81% YTD return.

Currently, Sagar Productions has a market cap of ₹42.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6.18 & ₹1.83 respectively.

Sagar Productions Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.3 0.29 +3.24% 0.33 -7.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.11 -36.26% 0.01 +647.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -72.22% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 0.29 0.3 -3% 0.36 -19.01% Operating Income 0.01 -0.01 +195.74% -0.03 +126.63% Net Income Before Taxes 0.02 0.01 +141.94% -0.03 +166.57% Net Income 0.02 0.01 +141.94% -0.03 +166.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0 +141.67% -0.01 +129%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.3Cr

