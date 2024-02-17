Sagar Productions Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.02Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.82% YoY

Sagar Productions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.82% & the profit came at ₹0.02cr. It is noteworthy that Sagar Productions had declared a loss of ₹0.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 36.26% q-o-q & increased by 647.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 195.74% q-o-q & increased by 126.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 129% Y-o-Y.
Sagar Productions has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 108.43% return in the last 6 months, and -1.81% YTD return.
Currently, Sagar Productions has a market cap of ₹42.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6.18 & ₹1.83 respectively.
Sagar Productions Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.3
|0.29
|+3.24%
|0.33
|-7.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.11
|-36.26%
|0.01
|+647.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-72.22%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.29
|0.3
|-3%
|0.36
|-19.01%
|Operating Income
|0.01
|-0.01
|+195.74%
|-0.03
|+126.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.02
|0.01
|+141.94%
|-0.03
|+166.57%
|Net Income
|0.02
|0.01
|+141.94%
|-0.03
|+166.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0
|+141.67%
|-0.01
|+129%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.3Cr
