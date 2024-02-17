Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sagar Productions Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.02Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.82% YoY

Sagar Productions Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.02Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.82% YoY

Livemint

Sagar Productions Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 7.82% YoY & profit at 0.02Cr

Sagar Productions Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sagar Productions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.82% & the profit came at 0.02cr. It is noteworthy that Sagar Productions had declared a loss of 0.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 36.26% q-o-q & increased by 647.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 195.74% q-o-q & increased by 126.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 129% Y-o-Y.

Sagar Productions has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 108.43% return in the last 6 months, and -1.81% YTD return.

Currently, Sagar Productions has a market cap of 42.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 6.18 & 1.83 respectively.

Sagar Productions Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.30.29+3.24%0.33-7.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.070.11-36.26%0.01+647.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-72.22%0+0%
Total Operating Expense0.290.3-3%0.36-19.01%
Operating Income0.01-0.01+195.74%-0.03+126.63%
Net Income Before Taxes0.020.01+141.94%-0.03+166.57%
Net Income0.020.01+141.94%-0.03+166.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS00+141.67%-0.01+129%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.