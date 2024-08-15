Sai Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 99.36% YoY

Sai Capital Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 17.67% YoY & profit increased by 99.36% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Sai Capital Q1 Results Live
Sai Capital Q1 Results Live

Sai Capital Q1 Results Live : Sai Capital Q1 Results Live: Sai Capital declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.67% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit increased by an impressive 99.36% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 76.34%, and the profit saw an even larger increase of 111.94%.

The company reported an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 9.27% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, SG&A expenses decreased by 21.05% on a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis, indicating improved cost management strategies over the past year.

Operating income showed a strong performance, rising by 91.98% q-o-q and increasing by 30.63% Y-o-Y. This substantial growth in operating income reflects the company's ability to efficiently manage its core operations despite a challenging revenue environment.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.39, marking an increase of 99.07% Y-o-Y. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong profitability and its capability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Sai Capital Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.080.05+76.34%0.1-17.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.280.26+9.27%0.36-21.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.670.64+4.93%0.94-28.61%
Total Operating Expense1.6119.15-91.57%2.31-30.07%
Operating Income-1.53-19.11+91.98%-2.21+30.63%
Net Income Before Taxes2.94-14.91+119.75%1.68+74.77%
Net Income1.84-15.41+111.94%0.92+99.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.39-53.53+111.94%3.21+99.07%
FAQs
₹1.84Cr
₹0.08Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
