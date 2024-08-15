Sai Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 99.36% YoY

Sai Capital Q1 Results Live : Sai Capital Q1 Results Live: Sai Capital declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.67% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit increased by an impressive 99.36% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 76.34%, and the profit saw an even larger increase of 111.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 9.27% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, SG&A expenses decreased by 21.05% on a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis, indicating improved cost management strategies over the past year.

Operating income showed a strong performance, rising by 91.98% q-o-q and increasing by 30.63% Y-o-Y. This substantial growth in operating income reflects the company's ability to efficiently manage its core operations despite a challenging revenue environment.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.39, marking an increase of 99.07% Y-o-Y. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong profitability and its capability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Sai Capital Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.08 0.05 +76.34% 0.1 -17.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.28 0.26 +9.27% 0.36 -21.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.67 0.64 +4.93% 0.94 -28.61% Total Operating Expense 1.61 19.15 -91.57% 2.31 -30.07% Operating Income -1.53 -19.11 +91.98% -2.21 +30.63% Net Income Before Taxes 2.94 -14.91 +119.75% 1.68 +74.77% Net Income 1.84 -15.41 +111.94% 0.92 +99.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.39 -53.53 +111.94% 3.21 +99.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.84Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.08Cr

