Sai Capital Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 99.36% YoY

Sai Capital Q1 Results Live : Sai Capital Q1 Results Live: Sai Capital declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.67% compared to the same quarter last year, while the profit increased by an impressive 99.36% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 76.34%, and the profit saw an even larger increase of 111.94%.
The company reported an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 9.27% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, SG&A expenses decreased by 21.05% on a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) basis, indicating improved cost management strategies over the past year.
Operating income showed a strong performance, rising by 91.98% q-o-q and increasing by 30.63% Y-o-Y. This substantial growth in operating income reflects the company's ability to efficiently manage its core operations despite a challenging revenue environment.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.39, marking an increase of 99.07% Y-o-Y. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong profitability and its capability to deliver value to its shareholders.
Sai Capital Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.08
|0.05
|+76.34%
|0.1
|-17.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.28
|0.26
|+9.27%
|0.36
|-21.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.67
|0.64
|+4.93%
|0.94
|-28.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.61
|19.15
|-91.57%
|2.31
|-30.07%
|Operating Income
|-1.53
|-19.11
|+91.98%
|-2.21
|+30.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.94
|-14.91
|+119.75%
|1.68
|+74.77%
|Net Income
|1.84
|-15.41
|+111.94%
|0.92
|+99.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.39
|-53.53
|+111.94%
|3.21
|+99.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.84Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar