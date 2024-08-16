Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 87.6% YOY

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Q1 Results Live : Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 10.92% year-over-year (YoY) decrease in topline revenue, while profit plummeted by 87.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue fell by 25.51%, and profit decreased drastically by 92.76%.

The company also reported changes in their expense structure. Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 7.45% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 19.68% YoY. This increase in annual expenses has further impacted the company's financial performance.

Operating income saw a sharp decline, falling by 73.93% q-o-q and decreasing by 63.92% YoY. This significant reduction in operating income indicates challenges in maintaining profitability amidst changing market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.14, marking a 90% YoY decrease. This drastic reduction in EPS highlights the adverse impact on shareholder value.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has delivered a negative return of -0.46% in the last week, -34.36% over the last six months, and -43.07% year-to-date (YTD). These negative returns reflect the market's reaction to the company's deteriorating financial performance.

As of now, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) holds a market capitalization of ₹2308.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹312 and a 52-week low of ₹144. The company's stock performance has shown considerable volatility over the past year.

Despite the unfavorable financial results, there is a positive outlook from analysts. As of 16 Aug, 2024, the consensus recommendation from the sole analyst covering the company is a 'Strong Buy'. This suggests confidence in the company's potential for recovery and future growth.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 274.03 367.87 -25.51% 307.62 -10.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.82 46.27 -7.45% 35.78 +19.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.6 12.32 +2.25% 11.45 +10.02% Total Operating Expense 260.98 317.8 -17.88% 271.45 -3.86% Operating Income 13.05 50.06 -73.93% 36.17 -63.92% Net Income Before Taxes 2.8 38.61 -92.75% 22.48 -87.54% Net Income 2.08 28.74 -92.76% 16.79 -87.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 1.95 -92.82% 1.4 -90%