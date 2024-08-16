Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 87.6% YOY

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Q1 Results Live : Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 10.92% year-over-year (YoY) decrease in topline revenue, while profit plummeted by 87.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue fell by 25.51%, and profit decreased drastically by 92.76%.

The company also reported changes in their expense structure. Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 7.45% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 19.68% YoY. This increase in annual expenses has further impacted the company's financial performance.

Operating income saw a sharp decline, falling by 73.93% q-o-q and decreasing by 63.92% YoY. This significant reduction in operating income indicates challenges in maintaining profitability amidst changing market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.14, marking a 90% YoY decrease. This drastic reduction in EPS highlights the adverse impact on shareholder value.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has delivered a negative return of -0.46% in the last week, -34.36% over the last six months, and -43.07% year-to-date (YTD). These negative returns reflect the market's reaction to the company's deteriorating financial performance.

As of now, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) holds a market capitalization of 2308.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 312 and a 52-week low of 144. The company's stock performance has shown considerable volatility over the past year.

Despite the unfavorable financial results, there is a positive outlook from analysts. As of 16 Aug, 2024, the consensus recommendation from the sole analyst covering the company is a 'Strong Buy'. This suggests confidence in the company's potential for recovery and future growth.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue274.03367.87-25.51%307.62-10.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total42.8246.27-7.45%35.78+19.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.612.32+2.25%11.45+10.02%
Total Operating Expense260.98317.8-17.88%271.45-3.86%
Operating Income13.0550.06-73.93%36.17-63.92%
Net Income Before Taxes2.838.61-92.75%22.48-87.54%
Net Income2.0828.74-92.76%16.79-87.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.141.95-92.82%1.4-90%
₹2.08Cr
₹274.03Cr
