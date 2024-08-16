Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 87.6% YOY

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Q1 Results Live : Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company reported a 10.92% year-over-year (YoY) decrease in topline revenue, while profit plummeted by 87.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue fell by 25.51%, and profit decreased drastically by 92.76%.
The company also reported changes in their expense structure. Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 7.45% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 19.68% YoY. This increase in annual expenses has further impacted the company's financial performance.
Operating income saw a sharp decline, falling by 73.93% q-o-q and decreasing by 63.92% YoY. This significant reduction in operating income indicates challenges in maintaining profitability amidst changing market conditions.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.14, marking a 90% YoY decrease. This drastic reduction in EPS highlights the adverse impact on shareholder value.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has delivered a negative return of -0.46% in the last week, -34.36% over the last six months, and -43.07% year-to-date (YTD). These negative returns reflect the market's reaction to the company's deteriorating financial performance.
As of now, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) holds a market capitalization of ₹2308.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹312 and a 52-week low of ₹144. The company's stock performance has shown considerable volatility over the past year.
Despite the unfavorable financial results, there is a positive outlook from analysts. As of 16 Aug, 2024, the consensus recommendation from the sole analyst covering the company is a 'Strong Buy'. This suggests confidence in the company's potential for recovery and future growth.
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|274.03
|367.87
|-25.51%
|307.62
|-10.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|42.82
|46.27
|-7.45%
|35.78
|+19.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.6
|12.32
|+2.25%
|11.45
|+10.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|260.98
|317.8
|-17.88%
|271.45
|-3.86%
|Operating Income
|13.05
|50.06
|-73.93%
|36.17
|-63.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.8
|38.61
|-92.75%
|22.48
|-87.54%
|Net Income
|2.08
|28.74
|-92.76%
|16.79
|-87.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|1.95
|-92.82%
|1.4
|-90%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.08Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹274.03Cr
