Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 43.86% YOY, profit at ₹46.02 crore and revenue at ₹454.2 crore

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Q3 Results 2025:Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, highlighting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 15.72% year-over-year (YoY), while profit surged by an impressive 43.86% YoY, totaling ₹46.02 crore with revenue reaching ₹454.2 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, revenue experienced robust growth of 28.46%, and profit skyrocketed by 93.69%. This strong performance underscores the company's effective management and growth strategies.

In addition to revenue and profit growth, the operating income also showed a positive trend, up by 45.36% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 27.01% YoY. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.12, marking an increase of 39.91% YoY.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has delivered a return of 7.12% in the last week, 0.59% over the past six months, and 1.46% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) boasts a market capitalization of ₹2531.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹253 and a low of ₹143.92.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of the analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting positive sentiment around its future performance.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's strategic direction and growth potential.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 454.2 353.57 +28.46% 392.51 +15.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.73 45.85 +17.19% 45.63 +17.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.41 12.69 +5.67% 12.25 +9.47% Total Operating Expense 383.06 304.63 +25.75% 336.5 +13.84% Operating Income 71.14 48.94 +45.36% 56.01 +27.01% Net Income Before Taxes 61.53 38.93 +58.05% 41.98 +46.57% Net Income 46.02 23.76 +93.69% 31.99 +43.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.12 1.61 +93.79% 2.23 +39.91%

