SAIL back in black in Q2; posts net profit of 393 cr

Commenting on the performance of the Company in the second quarter of the current Financial Year, Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL said, “The year began with unforeseeable challenges, which had engulfed the entire world. It was a time to foster synergy and channelize all our energy and determination to surmount the obstacles and prove our mettle. SAIL Collective did this and the Company registered profit in Q2FY21 by braving all odds and exhibiting substantial growth in the operational performance. The Company is determined to perform better in future and is geared up to take all necessary actions to remain a world-class domestic steel producer towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat."