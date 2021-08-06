Domestic steel major Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday returned to the black as it posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,897.36 crore for the June 2021 quarter. the company had reported a net loss of ₹1,226.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net income during April-June 2021 more than doubled to ₹20,754.75 crore, compared with ₹9,346.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at ₹15,604.07 crore, against ₹11,325.10 crore a year ago.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company having an annual steel making capacity of about 21 million tonnes.

