SAIL posts consolidated net profit at 3,897 cr for June quarter

Domestic steel major Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday returned to the black as it posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,897.36 crore for the June 2021 quarter. the company had reported a net loss of ₹1,226.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net income during April-June 2021 more than doubled to ₹20,754.75 crore, compared with ₹9,346.21 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its net income during April-June 2021 more than doubled to ₹20,754.75 crore, compared with ₹9,346.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at ₹15,604.07 crore, against ₹11,325.10 crore a year ago.