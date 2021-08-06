Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >SAIL posts consolidated net profit at 3,897 cr for June quarter

SAIL posts consolidated net profit at 3,897 cr for June quarter

Premium
(Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Livemint

SAIL net income during April-June 2021 more than doubled to 20,754.75 crore, compared with 9,346.21 crore in the year-ago period

Domestic steel major Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday returned to the black as it posted a consolidated net profit of 3,897.36 crore for the June 2021 quarter. the company had reported a net loss of 1,226.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic steel major Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday returned to the black as it posted a consolidated net profit of 3,897.36 crore for the June 2021 quarter. the company had reported a net loss of 1,226.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net income during April-June 2021 more than doubled to 20,754.75 crore, compared with 9,346.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net income during April-June 2021 more than doubled to 20,754.75 crore, compared with 9,346.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Total expenses stood at 15,604.07 crore, against 11,325.10 crore a year ago.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company having an annual steel making capacity of about 21 million tonnes.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Adverse SC ruling sends Future back to the drawing boards

Premium

After Gandhi, Kalam and King, time for Governor Das to ...

Premium

What’s the ideal asset mix in retirement? Is it 70/30? 60/40?

Premium

India’s scooter EV revolution: Top 3 companies in the race

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!