SAIL Q1 Results: Net profit slumps 74% on year to ₹212.48 crore2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Thursday reported an 73.6% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹212.48 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹804.50 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 81.7% from ₹1,159.21 crore in Q4FY23. SAIL share price today closed flat at ₹92.93 apiece on BSE.