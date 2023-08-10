Hello User
SAIL Q1 Results: Net profit slumps 74% on year to 212.48 crore

SAIL Q1 Results: Net profit slumps 74% on year to 212.48 crore

2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:31 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

SAIL Q1 net profit falls 73.6% to 212.48 crore; share price closes flat.

SAIL share price today closed flat at 92.93 apiece on BSE.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Thursday reported an 73.6% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 212.48 crore. The company had reported a profit of 804.50 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 81.7% from 1,159.21 crore in Q4FY23. SAIL share price today closed flat at 92.93 apiece on BSE.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 1.4% on year to 24,359.10 crores during the quarter ended June from 24,028.62 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to 24,822.83 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 24,199.51 crore in the year-ago period.

For the quarter under review, consolidated total expenses rose to 24,598.06 crore from 23,295.23 crore a year ago.

According to the regulatory filing, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q1FY24 stood at 2,606 crore as compared to 2,090 crore during the same period previous year.

For the quarter ended June, standalone crude steel production came in at 4.67 MT as compared to 4.33 MT during the same period previous year. Sales Volumes too saw a rise to 3.88 during the quarter under review from 3.15 MT in Q1FY23.

"Best ever Q1 performance has been achieved by the company with respect to Productions and Sales. The Company has registered a growth in the Crude Steel Production, and Sales Volumes by 8% and 23% respectively over CPLY. Despite increase in volumes, the turnover has increased by 1% due to decline in price realization.

With the coking coal prices stabilizing and market outlook positive for; sustained consumption growth in the country, margins are likely to improve going forward. The company is also taking up debottlenecking and efficiency improvement projects to shore up the profitability in the medium term," said the company in an exchange filing.

The company in its exchange filing said that as on June 30 2023, the company is carrying sub-grade iron-ore fines inventory of 41.44 MT valuing 3,986.51 crore which includes 39.34 MT valued at 3,790.83 crore classified as non-current inventory at its various mines.

In its filing, the company stated that it had secured all necessary clearances, including those for the environment and from the Indian government's director general of mine safety. Additionally, clearances for the formal processes were received from the state government of Odisha. The Jharkhand State only has a procedural delay; management anticipates getting permissions soon.

Among the top four steel-producing firms in India is SAIL which is part of the Ministry of Steel.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 09:31 PM IST
