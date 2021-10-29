OPEN APP
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Friday reported nearly10-folds year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit to 4,304 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2021, mainly on low-base effect. The steel company had posted a net profit of 393 crore in the year-ago period. 

Sequentially, the company posted a rise of 12% in net profit in the current quarter (Q2FY22) from 3,850 crore in Q1FY22. 

SAIL's revenue from operations increased 58.5% to 26,827 crore as against 16,924 crore in the year-ago period. Gross borrowings came at 22,478 crore as on 30.09.202I as against 35,350 Crore as on 31.012021, which is a reduction of 12,872 Crore during H1FY22, the company stated in a regulatory filing. 

SAIL's board also declared interim dividend of 4 per equity share for FY22. 

“The Board of Directors also declared Interim Dividend @ Rs. 4/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each 40% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company). The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 10th November. 2021," it said. 

Shares of SAIL on BSE closed 0.087% lower at 115 apiece on Friday. 

