Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Friday reported nearly10-folds year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit to ₹4,304 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2021, mainly on low-base effect. The steel company had posted a net profit of ₹393 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the company posted a rise of 12% in net profit in the current quarter (Q2FY22) from ₹3,850 crore in Q1FY22.

SAIL's revenue from operations increased 58.5% to ₹26,827 crore as against ₹ ₹16,924 crore in the year-ago period. Gross borrowings came at ₹22,478 crore as on 30.09.202I as against ₹35,350 Crore as on 31.012021, which is a reduction of ₹12,872 Crore during H1FY22, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

SAIL's board also declared interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share for FY22.

Shares of SAIL on BSE closed 0.087% lower at ₹115 apiece on Friday.

